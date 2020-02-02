Victoria Taylor

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Southern Arkansas

Victoria Taylor was dominate in her first outing of the spring this weekend in Texas.

Her second game, however, didn't go as well.

Taylor pitched a three-hit shutout in the team's 10-0 win over St. Mary's (Texas) Friday in Conroe, Texas. The victory was the 63rd of her career.

The No. 14th-ranked Muleriders finished 3-1 in the weekend tournament.

Taylor, however, didn't get out of the second inning in the second game against No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville, allowing two runs and four hits in one inning of work.

Cory Wilhelm

Sport: Basketball

High School: County Line

College: University of the Ozarks

Cory Wilhelm pulled down 13 rebounds and had four blocks Saturday in the University of the Ozarks' 64-60 loss to Texas-Dallas Saturday in American Southwest Conference play.

The Eagles (6-13, 2-8) host East Texas Baptist Thursday.

Wilhelm is averaging 4.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, though he's picked up the pace of late with 8.8 rebounds over the last five games.

Wilhelm also leads the Eagles with four blocks per game.

Lani Snowden

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

Lani Snowden snapped out of a recent 3-point slump by making 2-of-4 Saturday in Henderson State's 98-84 shootout with Oklahoma Baptist.

Snowden, who had three points (1-for-5 from the 3-point line) in Thursday's loss to Southern Nazarene, finished with 10 points in the win over Oklahoma Baptist.

The Reddies (13-5 overall and 9-5 in the Great American Conference) travel to Magnolia Thursday to play Southern Arkansas before returning home Saturday to host UAM. The Reddies are 9-0 at the Duke Wells Center.

Lycia Peevy

Sport: Basketball

High School: Paris

College: Arkansas Tech

Lycia Peevy and her Arkansas Tech teammates picked up February where they left off in January.

Peevy, who had 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting in an 81-78 win over East Central, had four points and three blocks in Saturday's 70-62 win over Southeastern Oklahoma.

The Golden Suns (13-5, 10-4 GAC) have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall.

Peevy is averaging 7.3 points per game, starting 12 of the 18 games overall. She's second in blocks (15) and third in rebounds 5.9 per game).

ATU travels to Ouachita Baptist Saturday.

Hannah Ladd

Sport: Basketball

High School: Arkansas

College: East Central

It's been a tough winter for East Central Lady Tigers' basketball team. East Central (4-16, 2-12) dropped a pair of games last week to Arkansas Tech and Harding.

Former Ozark standout Hannah Ladd had 22 points in the team's 81-78 loss to ATU; she finished with eight in the team's loss to Harding.

In her last 12 games, Ladd is averaging 14.1 points per game. For the year, she is second in scoring (11.7).

Kaila Cartwright

Sport: Greenwood

High School: Greenwood

College: Arkansas Tech

Former Greenwood standout Kaila Cartwright went 1-0 and compiled a 1.42 earned run average in the team's opening series in Conroe, Texas.

The Golden Suns (3-1) face Rogers Saturday Friday in Commerce, Texas.

Cartwright appeared in three of the team's four games, allowing six hits and just one run over 6 innings of work. She walked one and struck out six. Cartwright went three-and-a-third innings in relief of ? during a nine-inning 2-1 win over Texas Woman's University.

ATU will play its first series in Arkansas on Feb. 14-15. The Golden Suns will host Henderson State in their home opener Feb. 21.

Kieli Robinson

Sport: Basketball

High School: Paris

College: Union (Tenn.)

Kieli Robinson scored four points and pulled down seven rebounds in the Union University's 94-68 blowout of Shorter Saturday in Gulf South play.

Robinson and the Lady Bulldogs have won four straight games and are 18-4 overall and 12-2 in league play.

The former Paris standout had three points and two boards in last Thursday's win over West, Ga. For the season, she's averaging 4.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while averaging 16.6 minutes per game.

Third And Long ...

Ashton Sangster (Van Buren) had only one hit (1-for-10) in Arkansas Tech's weekend set in Texas. But she scored the game-winning run in the team's 6-5 walk-off win over ?. She also drew seven walks and leads the team after four games (3-1) with a .471 on-base percentage. ... Tiya Douglas (Northside) scored 15 points in Trinity Valley Community College's 100-69 win over over Bossier City College last week. TVCC is 21-1. ... Ariel Walker (Ozark) scored 27 points in Allen Community College's 66-49 loss to Independence College last week. ... Jamilyn Kinney (Van Buren) scored seven points in Belmont University's 59-47 win over Tennessee Tech last week. ... Parker Edwards (Alma) worked an inning in Ouachita Baptist's season-opening baseball series with Union University (Tenn.). ... Seth Key (Arkoma), Brad Chronister (Spiro) and Dylan Thurber (Sallisaw) open their season with Northeastern State (Okla.) open the 2020 season Friday in Durant against Southeastern Oklahoma. ... Jordan West (Van Buren) had eight points in Harding's 103-94 overtime loss to East Central Saturday. Brandon Ulmer (Booneville) and Ben Klutts (Poteau) make their Arkansas State debut Feb. 14 against Stephen F. Austin. ... Carly Grace Dougan (Clarksville) scored 12 points in Ozarks' 76-53 loss to Texas-Dallas Saturday.