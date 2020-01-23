BIRMINGHAM — Returning All-SEC selections, senior Autumn Storms and junior Hannah McEwen have been named to the 13th annual Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC Softball Team as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning.

Storms signed off on the 2019 season after having the most successful year of her career and for her success was an All-SEC second team selection and NFCA second team All-American as well.

Storms had a team-best 1.54 regular-season overall ERA and a 1.60 ERA against SEC opponents. She dominated the circle in conference play, ranking first among SEC pitchers for walks allowed per seven innings and strikeout-to-walk ratio. Storms recorded 15 complete games over the course of her junior campaign, including four shutouts en route to her 20-9 record.

McEwen was only one of two players to start all 58 games of the 2019 season, finishing out her sophomore campaign as the SEC regular season hits leader (73). She is the first Razorback to finish the regular season batting .400 or better and only the second Razorback to make the single season top 10 hit list twice. McEwen’s power at the plate was recognized by league coaches as she was named to the All-SEC first team in May of 2019, becoming only one of three Razorbacks to ever earn the honor.

Arkansas was one of four SEC teams to have multiple players honored, joined by Alabama (3), LSU (2) and Tennessee (2). In a class-by-class breakdown, the 2020 team consists of six seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.