POTEAU — It was a position the Spiro Bulldogs were not generally accustomed to being in.

The Bulldogs, the defending LeFlore County Basketball Tournament champions and the team with the most championships in the county either boys or girls, were actually playing on Monday's opening day first-round session.

Spiro made the most of its unusual first-round game, defeating Pocola 72-28 at Carl Albert State College.

The Bulldogs (7-6) came into this week's LCT seeded fourth. The top three seeds all drew first-round byes into the quarterfinals, which meant Spiro had to play in the opening round.

"It's something that we're not really used to, but we've got a young team and there are some really good teams in the county," Spiro coach Dustin Gist said. "So hey, we just got to play whoever is across from us in the bracket and just see how it goes; it's a game, you've got to play it.

"They didn't care that they had to play (Monday), they just showed up to play and that's all you can ask."

But the Bulldogs do have an incentive should they win their LCT quarterfinal game on Tuesday. They will get to play the rest of the tournament on their home court, as Spiro will play host to Friday's semifinals and Saturday's championship game.

Spiro will play at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Heavener against Poteau, which defeated Bokoshe in its opening-round game played late Monday night.

"There's always a lot of good teams, but we have a habit of really getting up for this week and usually we play pretty good basketball and I hope this group's going to be the same," Gist said. "I know their attitude's that way and we'll see how it goes but we're just looking forward to the week."

The Bulldogs, who lost some key seniors from last season's team that not only won the LCT but reached the 3A state semifinals, have already played some tough teams, especially from the NOAA Conference.

"We've been up and down; we had to replace a lot and I'm asking guys to do things that I haven't asked them to do in the past and so it's been a growing experience," Gist said. "We make a lot of mistakes, we make a lot of plays.

"The thing I'm proudest of is I feel like the effort's always there and even when things don't seem very well, I feel like their attitudes are good. ... We've done a lot of things by committee, and I think (Monday) that game was evidence of that; some of the passing we did out there was just a team sharing the ball and trying to get the job done."

Spiro was tied with Pocola at 8-all before the Bulldogs reeled off 12 straight points. The Bulldogs continued to build the lead from there, holding the Indians (1-12) to four second-quarter points in taking a 35-17 halftime lead.

Braden Riggs, a junior, led the Bulldogs with 22 points. He had 10 of those in the third quarter. Derek Carter, a senior, added 16 points in the win.

Pocola was led by sophomore Reed Richison, who had six of his team-high eight points in the opening quarter.

Spiro 54, Wister 42

GIRLS — The Lady Bulldogs broke open a tight game in the second half, holding Wister to seven third-quarter points as Spiro eventually won in the opening round.

Three Lady Bulldogs reached double figures, led by Lily Blankenship's 16 points. Blankenship also hit five 3-pointers.

Jasmine Dees added 11 points and Carli Matthews 10 for Spiro (4-9), which will face Heavener in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Heavener.

For Wister (7-11), Kate Hammons led her team in scoring with 17 points, with Hope Gotes adding 12 points, courtesy of four 3's.

Pocola 72, Bokoshe 27

GIRLS — The Lady Indians outscored Bokoshe 23-5 in the second quarter to build a 37-13 halftime lead in Monday's first-round LCT win.

Three players reached double figures for Pocola (10-3), with Kail Chitwood scoring all 14 of her points in the first half. She also converted a pair of 3's.

Brooklyn Kilpatrick added 12 points and two 3's, and Mika Scott had 11 points as well for Pocola. All of Scott's 11 points came before halftime.

The Lady Indians will move on to Tuesday's quarterfinals and play at 5:30 p.m. at Carl Albert State College against Whitesboro, which beat Arkoma in its first-round game Monday.