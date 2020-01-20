The oldest continuous running basketball tournament in the state of Oklahoma gets under way Monday.

This will be the 88th year for the LeFlore County Tournament, and Monday’s opening day will tip off with games at three sites.

Panama will serve as this year’s LCT host school, and there will be three games there Monday. There will also be three games at the sub-site in Heavener, along with four games at another sub-site, Carl Albert State College in Poteau.

In this year’s tournament, the Howe Lady Lions will be going for more history. Currently, they have won an unprecedented five-straight county championships and they also have won the most tournament titles with 16.

The Lady Lions, who have also won 10 LCT titles since 2003, can extend that winning streak this year as they will be the top seed in this week's tournament.

Howe (14-3), ranked No. 4 in 2A in the latest OSSAARankings.com poll, has lost three games this season. The Lady Lions lost to Northside and Van Buren at the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions, and also dropped a game to Silo at last week's Kingston Tournament.

The second seed in the girls division is Heavener (9-3), ranked No. 19 in 3A. Leflore, ranked No. 5 in Class B, is the third seed, Pocola is the fourth seed and the fifth seed is Whitesboro, ranked No. 3 in B.

In the boys bracket, the defending champion Spiro Bulldogs will be going for their 32nd LCT championship, as well as their seventh county title in the past nine years.

However, the Bulldogs will be in an unusual position this year. They are the No. 4 seed, and since the top three seeds draw an automatic bye into the quarterfinals, that means Spiro will have to play a first-round game as part of Monday's opening day of the tournament.

Spiro will face Pocola in the first round Monday at CASC.

The top seed in the boys division will be Talihina, ranked No. 14 in 2A, while Howe is the No. 2 seed. But the Lions (16-1), ranked No. 4 in 2A, already have a win against Talihina, beating the Golden Tigers 77-46 on Jan. 3.

Whitesboro, ranked No. 6 in Class B, is the third seed, followed by Spiro as the fourth seed and Poteau as the fifth seed.

Tuesday's quarterfinals will be played Tuesday at Panama, CASC and Heavener.

Once again, Spiro will serve as the site for the semifinals and championship games. The girls semifinals take place Thursday, the boys semifinals Friday and the championship games Saturday will be 7 p.m. for the girls, followed by the boys at 8:30 p.m.