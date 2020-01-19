The best part of my life, short of watching my kids grow into responsible adults, is getting up before the roosters to pen feature stories on prep stars that comprise the River Valley. This has been a big part of my life for the last two decades.

I wrote three Friday.

But I have other interests, too. Model trains, mowing the yard, ice cream and the Houston Astros.

Major League Baseball dropped the hammer on the Astros this week over the sign-stealing incident from the 2017 World Series. Things went from bad Monday afternoon to really bad Thursday night when social media conspiracy theorists accused — then convicted — Jose Altuve of wearing a wire last season that alerted him to what pitch was coming.

To be fair, cheating is wrong, especially when it comes to a sport so difficult to play like baseball. For someone like me, who has lived and breathed the Astros since the mid-1960s when I was just a child, the truth and penalties imposed by MLB hit me in the gut.

The week that was? Wow.

• Texans blow a 24-point lead to the Chiefs.

• Astros branded as cheaters; owner immediately fires manager and general manager.

• Rockets lose to the Grizzlies and Blazers on their home court — and that was before Thursday's Internet firestorm with Altuve.

I'm not going to change my allegiance from the team I've rooted for, for five-and-a-half decades because someone made a poor choice — or because Twitter declared them to be a bunch of rotten demons. This summer, I'll watch as many Astros' games as I can.

Now, let's delve into reality, shall we?

Do people cheat in all facets of life? Does it rain in May?

No, we don't rob banks, or reach in the cash drawer to nab $20 from our part-time supermarket's checkout job.

But we're always looking for an edge. We roll through stop signs and drive through red lights.

We cheat at poker, golf and the parent drop-off in the school zones.

We push the boundary. You're living on Gilligan's Island if you think otherwise.

Sports? All the time.

I'd like to share a couple of baseball stories with you. Back in 1996, I was covering a Texas high school playoff game in late May of that year when a half-hour argument broke out over a "fake" pick-off throw.

Mexia and Crockett were playing a 3A quarterfinals game at Texas A&M's Olsen Field. The winner got a ticket to the state tournament — a four-team state tournament with the winner of each semifinal game playing for all the marbles.

It was kind of a big deal.

With Crockett clinging to a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning, Mexia's lead-off batter blooped a double to right. Everyone in the park knew what was about to happen, or at least should happen.

The next hitter was going to put down a sacrifice bunt; baseball 101.

Before any of that could happen, however, the Crockett pitcher stepped off the rubber and pretended to throw the ball to second for a pick-off play. Almost immediately, the shortstop started running toward the center fielder, who slammed his glove to the ground in disgust and began chasing the ball — as the runner at second broke for third.

Only one problem, of course.

The pitcher still had the ball!

So the runner, who had eyes as big as silver dollars as he broke for third, was out by 20 feet by the time the pitcher threw the ball to the third baseman.

Cheating? Deception?

Last summer, I was sitting in the press box at Fayetteville High School covering Forsgren's American Legion team play a June baseball game with a team from Springfield, who, by the fourth inning, was struggling to hit Fort Smith's left-handed pitcher.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, the Springfield team sent one of its players (in uniform) to stand behind the screen with a jugs gun.

They were using radar to time his pitches; they were trying to gain an edge.

Is that cheating?

I've covered hundreds of baseball games, and that's the first and only time I've ever seen the other team brave enough to send a kid with a jugs gun to time the opposing team's pitcher.

There are hundreds of stories involving baseball deception. Gaylord Perry wrote a book about throwing spitballs, which is to deceive the batter, and landed in the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Baseball and cheating are as much a part of our pastime as ice cream after Sunday church.

Yes, the Astros were wrong to blatantly steal signs during the 2017 World Series via the TV monitor in their dugout. There's no other way around it; short of winning 110 games this summer (trust me, MLB will be watching), the franchise no one outside of Houston knew existed until 2017 will be scrutinized for years to come.

Houston will pay its fines and ride into the 2020 season with as talented of a lineup as the Astros had last year. It's sad that a dark cloud will follow them for awhile (at least until the next big story breaks).

But are they the only team to do so? To date, they're the first to get caught.

Is it wrong? Yeah, it's wrong. But will cheating at baseball end?

Well, is the Easter Bunny real?