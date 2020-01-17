The road remains tough for the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs.

“It is,” Greenwood head coach Clay Reeves said. “Personally, I prefer to play the toughest teams on the road the first round and see what happens. They have to come to your place the next time. Hopefully, we won that first game. If you don’t, they have to come to your place and you make some adjustments and hopefully it turns out better.”

Greenwood travels to Vilonia on Friday to play the Lady Eagles, ranked No. 9 in the latest Arkansas Sports Media Girls Poll.

“One of the best teams in our conference, one of the best teams in our classification and one of the best teams overall,” Reeves said. “That’s why we play the schedule that we have all year. We don’t look up and say ‘oh, we’re playing Vilonia,’ and we haven’t played anybody. They know that’s the next team we play.”

Vilonia is 14-1 overall and winners of 14 straight since losing to Class 7A Fayetteville in the season opener in November. The Lady Eagles are 2-0 in the 5A-West with wins over Alma and Beebe.

Greenwood opened 5A-West play with a 69-62 loss last Friday at Little Rock Christian, ranked No. 8 in the latest statewide poll.

The Lady Bulldogs rebounded from the loss with a 76-29 win Tuesday over Russellville via the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule.

The Lady Bulldogs were 25-of-48 shooting through three quarters despite just six 3-pointers during that time instead relying on turnovers for easy breakaway baskets.

“Two of our strengths are driving and shooting the threes,” Reeves said. “Our kids feel comfortable with either one. If they give us the three, we’ll take it and hopefully we’re making them. If they force us off the 3-point line, our kids are great at driving to the basket. That’s the two things we work on the most.”

FIRST TIME

Assistant coach Ryan Lensing guided the Lady Bulldogs through their conference opener at Little Rock Christian with head coach Clay Reeves still in Louisiana after the passing of his father.

“I wasn’t too nervous about it,” Lensing said. “I’ve watched what he’s doing for the last year and a half or so. I’m accustomed to it. I wasn’t too nervous, just ready to go out there and get it done.”

Greenwood led, 17-15, after a quarter but Little Rock Christian scored 20 points in the second quarter and then held Greenwood to just nine points in the third quarter on the way to a 69-62 win.

The Lady Bulldogs missed a layup late that would have closed the gap.

“It kind of rattled around and out, and that let some air out of our sails a little bit,” Lensing said. “If we make that, we do into a different scenario and what we need to do to get the ball back. We ended up having to foul. They made free throws on their part.”

Little Rock Christian hit 8-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Greenwood despite the Lady Bulldogs scoring 20 points in the last quarter.

BOUNCING BACK

The Airedales and Lady Airedales bounced back from being swept on the road at Vilonia to winning a conference doubleheader at home on Tuesday over Siloam Springs.

“No complaints here,” Flenor said. “The kids are playing real solid. We’re going to have to have that every night. That’s what conference play is.”

Alma returns to the road on Friday to Little Rock Christian, returns home to play Russellville and then makes another road trip to Greenbrier.

This is the second season of the new Class 5A, which combined the 16 Class 6A schools with the largest 16 Class 5A schools to create the new classification and eliminate a classification.

“Night in and night out it’s tough,” Flenor said. “You better be top notch every night.”

The Lady Airedales downed Siloam Springs on Tuesday, 37-33.

The Airedales won, 74-57, behind 20 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third quarter.

VAN BUREN

The Pointers were close at the half on Tuesday before losing to Fayetteville.

Van Buren trailed, 33-27, at the half before losing, 66-48.

The Lady Pointers also lost to Fayetteville, 62-43.

Brooklyn Kennedy scored 13 points for Van Buren, and Lexi Miller added 10.

Van Buren hits the road on Friday to Rogers Heritage.

Van Buren cancelled its trip to northwest Arkansas last week at Bentonville due to the threat of storms. That doubleheader will be made up on Jan. 21.