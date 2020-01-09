A new year, not to mention a new decade, is upon us.

As was mentioned in this space a couple of weeks ago, there were a lot of great sports memories, at least on the local level, to take from the decade that was.

And I'm already getting stoked about this brand new decade. I think it may have the potential to top last decade.

As most of us know, this area is a fertile one in producing high-caliber athletes and potential state-championship teams.

We already have a few of those players, not to mention teams, on display in the first year of the 2020s in basketball alone.

There's the Arkansas-bound Jaylin Williams at Northside and the Oklahoma State-bound Taylen Collins at Muldrow, for starters. There's also the talented Northside Lady Bears junior duo of Jersey Wolfenbarger and Tracey Bershers, both of whom already have more than their fair share of colleges checking them out. There's also Waldron standout Payton Brown, who recently decided not to take his talents to the University of Central Arkansas and has reopened his college recruiting process.

You also have the good teams more than capable of making a run to either Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs or "The Big House" in Oklahoma City. Teams like Greenwood's girls, Roland's boys and Charleston's girls. And of course, both of Northside's squads.

But you also have some other basketball teams to keep an eye on now that postseason is one month away.

How about Howe, and not just the defending state champion Lady Lions, but also the Howe Lions, who are undefeated and ranked in the top five in 2A? Or the Lavaca Golden Arrows, who could very well be a team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.

There will also be some interesting and compelling stories on other teams and players that have the chance to make some noise when it's all said and done. And we're hoping to be front and center to chronicle those stories.

On that note, is this the season that the Southside girls can finally win at least one conference game? Here's hoping that Robert Brunk and his Mavericks can finally break through in the 6A-Central and have a well-deserved post-game celebration and maybe keep it going once they get that elusive win.

Now that the holidays are over and done with, basketball is definitely in full force these days.

This week for instance, the Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic is going on, with four semifinal games taking place Thursday in Muldrow. Two weeks from now, the LeFlore County Tournament will be taking place.

Then you have the various conference tilts going on throughout the River Valley over the next several weeks. So needless to say, the basketball action will now be hot and heavy for the duration of this month and well into February.

Of course, with the weather that we've been having lately, it may be easy to look ahead to the spring sports schedule. But we also know that with the next cold snap, which might be happening this weekend, it will shift the focus back to basketball and the action being played in the relatively warm gymnasiums and arenas.

The year of 2019 ended on a high note with three state championship basketball teams from our area.

Here's to thinking that the first year of the 2020s will provide just as many thrilling moments on the court as the last decade did, especially last year.