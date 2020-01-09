Jeremiah Tabut's path to Future School of Fort Smith was a bit cloudy.

Southside or Northside? Maybe he'd end up somewhere in Northwest Arkansas.

Springdale?

When the dust settled, however, Tabut wound up starting for two seasons at Future School of Fort Smith.

"I've always loved basketball, but I love football, too," Tabut said. "That's one thing (football) I kept going back too. But I'm glad I'm here (Future School)."

Whether he's driving through the lane or rattling the rim with vicious slam dunks, Tabut is front and center for a program that's barely three years old.

The senior guard leads the Rockets with 13 points per game. He's also averaging six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game.

Tabut isn't bashful about praising his surroundings — on the court or at home.

"It's small, but it's not that much different from other places," he said. "All I focus on is school and basketball. I don't worry about the size of the school at all. To me, it's (basketball) the same game."

"He's actually the motor," Future School coach Eric West said. "He gets us going; he brings the energy to the team. the speed and athleticism.

Tabut's final season with the Rockets has given his family a shot in the arm. He said it hasn't always been easy for his mom and No. 1 fan, Demetra Jackson.

"Our family, and my mom, have been through a lot," Tabut said. "But we're still pushing each other. My mom raised me and my sister (Eden Fields) and my older brother (Elijah); my dad wasn't there. She's raised us since we were four years old."

Elijah, a football standout at Northside, and 11-year-old Eden of Howard Elementary School, are both honor roll students.

There's some stability with his Future School teammates, too. Tabut reunited with longtime basketball pal Jashon Smith — he, too, is one of the team's leading scorers.

"I've been playing with him since I was little," Tabut said. "We played a lot of a AAU ball together. I played a lot with Jaylon McCullough, too."

The Rockets, who travel to Booneville Friday, are 8-13 this season, which includes a 4-2 record in a conference with the likes of Scranton, County Line, Mulberry and Oark.

"We just have to stay focused," Tabut said. "We have to minimize our mistakes and make our free throws. As a team, we missed 15 free throws the other day (74-73 loss to Subiaco). That's horrible.

"We have to go back in the lab and get better."

Future School played a smattering of games it's inaugural season of 2017-18. Last season, the team compiled a 12-13 record, including a 7-5 conference mark.

As a junior, the 6-foot-1 Tabut earned 1A-4 All-Conference honors with the Rockets. The team reached the the 1A regionals last season before falling to Deer 79-64.

"He does a good job of driving and making things happen," West said. "He had four dunks in a game earlier this season against Cossatot (River)."

"It's amazing playing there," Tabut said. "The coach gives us a lot of freedom, but he's also structured the game to how he wants us to play. He also wants to push it for 32 minutes, so that's fun."