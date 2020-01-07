ALL COUNTY TEAM

Seven all-state players from their respective conferences headline the 2019 Press Argus-Courier All-County first team.

Alma had three players named to the Class 5A All-STate team while van Buren had two in Class 7A. Both Cedarville and Mountianburg had one player each.

Mountainburg senior Hunter Taylor, a Class 2A all-state selection, anchors the offensive line. The Dragons finished with 3,420 yards of offense with 3,141 yards on the ground. Joining Taylor from Mountainburg is 2A-4 All-Conference pick, Ridge Bonewell.

Van Buren junior Doug Giron (7A West All-Conference) also makes the all-county first-team offense. The Pointers finished the season with 4,123 with a balanced offensive attack and had 2,162 yards through the air.

A pair of senior Airedales are also named to the first-team offense with Mario Gonzalez and Sam Davila. Both were named to the 5A West All-Conference team. Alma garnered 3,926 yards of offense with 2,520 yards on the ground.

Van Buren junior quarterback Gary Phillips (Class 7A All-State selection), completed 171 of 293 passes for 2,082 yards with 12 interceptions and 15 touchdowns. Phillips, who was the Offensive Player of the Year, also had 856 yards on 138 carries (6.2 ypc).

Darryl Kattich (Class 3A All-State), led the county with 1,511 yards rushing on 171 carries (8.8 yards per carry). He also made six catches for 29 yards and another TD. Kattich, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, also played defense and added 58 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, with a sack and an interception.

Another all-state pick, Mountainburg senior Malachi West, who had to step up to play quarterback this season for the Class 2A Dragons. West scored 16 touchdowns this season with 1,396 yards on 175 carries.

Cedarville’s Kelin Mitchell also had over 1,000 yards rushing, to give the county three 1,000-yard rushers this season, and the Pirates had two of them. Mitchell (Class 3A All-State) earned his spot even after being injured in Week 8 and missing the final two games of the season. He had 1,157 yards on 85 carries (13.6 ypc).

Alma senior Josh Davis was another all-state selection. On offense, he had 97 carries for 614 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Davis made 62 stops with three tackles for a loss, an interception, a sack, two blocked kicks and scored one defensive touchdown.

Cha’Raun Page (7A West All-Conference) heads up the first-team defense. Page, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, had 44.5 tackles and seven tackles for a loss. He is also credited with four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. The Van Buren senior chaulked up a pass break-up, forced a fumble and recovered one.

Alma had two more Class 5A All-State picks with seniors Grayson Bailey and Karsten Beneux. Bailey made 79 tackles with five tackles for a loss and two interceptions. Beneux recorded 48 tackles with 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 3.5 sacks.

Van Buren junior Jaiden Henry (7A All-State) made his impact known his first season for the Pointers. As a defensive back, Henry made 30 tackles with six interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. Henry also had 12 tackles for a loss and 15 pass break-ups.

Alma Gabe Jensen (5A West All-Conference) led the county with the most tackles as he recorded 93 for the season (63 solo tackles). He also had four tackles for a loss with an interception.

Jack Norgaar (2A-4 All-Conference) had 92 tackles for the season with an interception and three fumble recoveries. The Mountainburg junior also disrupted six passes with three blocked kicks and three forced fumbles. Teammate Tristan Murchison (2A-4 All-Conference) had 83 tackles his senior season.

Another Rookie of the Year candidate, Hayden Partain (3A-1 All-Conference) finished with 82 tackles with nine tackles for a loss and three sacks for his sophomore season at Cedarville.

SECOND TEAM

The second-team offensive line is comprised of Alma seniors Nick Archer, Logan Ingram, and Seth Cole, each is an All-5A West selection. Mountainburg seniors and 2A-4 All-Conference picks, Dolan Patterson and Damien Kissler are also part of the line.

Alma senior quarterback Landon Blair heads up the second-team offense. Blair had had 147 carries for 636 yards (4.32 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns. Blair completed 56 percent of his passes (102 of 181) with seven interceptions with 1,368 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, Blair had 50 tackles with a sack and two tackles for a loss.

Mountainburg’s Dylan Coughran (2A-4 All-Conference) had 877 yards on 97 carries with 12 touchdowns. Ben Henley (5A West All-Conference) rushed for 144 times for 804 yards for Alma with two touchdowns. Ethan Jones (2A-4 All-Conference) had 423 yards on 76 carries during his senior season at Mountainburg.

Van Buren senior Jude Bartholomew (7A-West All-Conference) hauled in 44 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns.

Cedarville seniors Kevan Jones and Alex Ascencio comprise of the second-team defense. Jones had 35 tackles this past season and Ascencio made 31 stops on defense. Both were on the 3A-1 All-Conference team. Alma’s Matt Hamblin (5A-West All-Conference) finished his senior year with 31 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Other Alma second-team defensive players include Matt Cox, Logan Chronister, and Nathan Whalen. Mountainburg adds Kade Spradlin and Jayden Nixon to the second team.

Spradlin made 56 stops with nine pass break-ups his junior season while Nixon had 51 tackles with one sack. Chronister made 48 tackles with two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Whalen, a junior, had 16 tackles with six tackles for a loss, three sacks, and four forced fumbles.