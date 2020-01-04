FAYETTEVILLE — Due to the lack of height and lack of depth at Arkansas, and lack of returning offensive firepower at Texas A&M, new Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and new Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams were predicted to have some tough SEC times.

Obviously, no official inkling of their SEC debut seasons have occurred since they open against each other in tonight’s 6 p.m. SEC opener for both teams at Walton Arena.

But the non-conference portion has obviously gone better for Musselman’s 11-1 Razorbacks than for Williams’ 6-5 Aggies.

With the sticky defense and stamina that Musselman has instilled, the team is basically relying on just seven players, with 3-point shooting guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe exploding offensively. Along with guards Jimmy Whitt and Desi Sills and undersized rotating centers Adrio Bailey and Reggie Chaney filling their roles has made Arkansas the early SEC November/December surprise heading into conference play.

“Our guys have done a tremendous job through non-conference of playing hard every single night that we’ve played up to this point,” Musselman said. “Even the one loss, which was an overtime loss (at Western Kentucky) we had a lead going into the last 40 seconds. So we’ve been proud of the effort and energy that our team has played with so far this year. Obviously, the surprise has been probably our defensive effort."

Williams, a coach with vast prior head coaching success at Marquette and Virginia Tech, said he’s “really impressed” how former NBA and University of Nevada head coach Musselman has instilled so much.

“I think that probably speaks to what they do every day in practice,” Williams said. “I think that is speaks to what they’re doing daily, not just on game day. They expect to win, and I think that builds confidence, obviously.”

Musselman said expecting to win and taking victory for granted aren’t the same. Particularly in league play when upsets already have so abounded that every week seems to reveal a new No. 1 team because the previous No. 1 got upended.

“Anybody can beat us — anybody,” Musselman said. “On the flip slide we can beat anybody.”

Overcoming an 11-point deficit with 16:04 left to beat Indiana last Sunday at the Hoosier’s Assembly Hall proves Musselman’s point that Arkansas is capable of beating anybody.

He’d rather not have the Aggies prove the point that Arkansas could lose to anybody but says he knows a Buzz Williams-coached team could prove it.

The Aggies, a SEC power not that long ago under former A&M coach Billy Kennedy, return a couple of proven tough commodities taller than any Arkansas starter. Jeff Nebo, the 6-9 senior center, averages 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. Savion Flagg, the 6-7 junior forward, has proven he can score 20 or more.

“They’re physical, they play hard, they rebound,” Musselman said, “They have a big guy inside in Nebo who can offensive rebound. They’re a great offensive rebounding team. Then Flagg can score the ball at the 3 and if they want to play small, they can move him to the 4. I think those are things we’ve talked about over the last few days as their strengths.”

“Hard” describes the Aggies in many ways, Williams implies.

“Everything we do is ultra hard,” Williams said. “We have to work really hard to get a shot up. It’s really hard for us to make a basket. So everything we do is hard. But our guys are getting comfortable with that’s who we are and that’s what gives us a chance. We have to play incredibly hard to have a chance.”

Having so far succeeded because they play so hard, the Razorbacks would learn a hard lesson easing up at home against Williams’ Aggies who seem guaranteed to play hard.