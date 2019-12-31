FAYETTEVILLE — For his game-leading 24 points in Arkansas’ 71-64 comeback victory Sunday over favored Indiana at the Hoosiers’ Assembly Hall, Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe was named Co-SEC Player of the Week Monday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Ala.

Joe, the 6-5 sophomore from Fort Smith Northside, grabbed five rebounds while hitting 6 of 17 3-pointers with his lone 2-point shot tying it game, 61-61 with 4:58 left in the game after Arkansas trailed by 11 at 16:04.

Joe’s 4 of 4 free throws with 27 and 21 seconds left iced Arkansas first road victory in seven tries dating back to to the 1949-50 Razorbacks losing at Illinois and Indiana and including the Razorbacks ending their 2018-2019 season losing their second round NIT game in March at Indiana after edging the Hoosiers in November at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Joe shares SEC Player of the Week honors with Kentucky’s 6-11 Nick Richards and his 13 points/10 rebounds double-double in the Wildcats’ 78-70 victory over then nationally No. 3 now No. 7 Louisville.

With junior guard Mason Jones twice honored as SEC Player of the Week for his career highs 32 points against Rice surpassed by his 41 points against Tulsa, new coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks have three times been honored with SEC Players of the Week in the 2019 portion of the 2019-2020 season.

The 11-1 Razorbacks open SEC play hosting the Texas A&M Aggies, 5-5 in Saturday’s 6 p.m. SEC Network televised game already a sellout at Walton Arena.