Andrew Wright is one of those unassuming basketball players you've seen hundreds of times.

But don't sleep on his 3-point prowess. And his teammates? You can't forget about them, either.

One night the Lavaca senior is lighting up the scoreboard for 18 points. The next he may have one field goal and three free throws.

But the Golden Arrows keep winning.

"They (opponents) can't just focus on one guy — they have to focus on all of us," Wright said. "If one guy is off, the other four will just take it over. That's the good thing about this team."

"He can push the ball in transition, he's a good outside shooter, and he never tries to do too much," Lavaca Coach Renner Reed said. "That's the key for our team, because everyone contributes in their own way."

Wright and the Arrows (16-3) face West Fork today at 5 p.m. in the third-place game at the Citizens Bank Classic.

"Andrew's one of the most reliable kids I've ever coached," Reed said. "He's been our point guard for a couple of years now. He comes to work every day with energy and he gives our kids a boost in many ways."

Wright's final game in Alma's Charles B. Dyer Arena could have played out differently. The California native moved to Alma before moving to Lavaca prior to starting kindergarten.

He lived with his grandparents, Janice and Danny Tucker, in nearby Dyer before moving with his mom, Charlotte, to Lavaca.

In the spring of 2014, Wright's grandfather passed away at the age of 69. Wright, then an eighth grader, took it hard.

"I was really, really close to my grandma and grandpa," Wright said. "It's really hard to talk about. My grandpa, he died four years ago. He's the one that got me into sports. He was always hard on me. It's just pushed me more and more ... We were so close."

Wright's embedded with his teammates now. Reed has become the disciplined father figure Wright has sometimes lacked.

"They (coaches) support you a lot and push you and push you to be better," Wright said. "My dad (Andrew) lives in California, so coach Reed is a father figure to me. He's pushed me a lot, and I'm thankful every day for that."

Wright is among 11 seniors who comprise Reed's roster.

Wright helped lead the team to 22 wins a year ago. But a stunning double overtime loss to Yellville-Summit left the Arrows with 22 wins and nothing more.

Lavaca is focused on the bigger picture this year, Wright said.

"We've been there and done that," Wright said. "We have to move on to the next game and then the next game after that.

"We have to take it one game at a time."

"I felt like last year he got a little bit tired late in the season because he had to play so many minutes," Reed said. "So I'm trying, the best I can, to give him a break every now and then. Very unselfish player. He can average four points a game, like a lot of our guys, and not worry about that.

This spring, when Wright's flagged down his last fly ball or singled home his final run with the Arrows, the school won't likely retire Andrew Trevor Wright's No. 3 jersey.

It's about the memories, after all.

"My mom reminds me about it," Wright said. "It means so much to grow up here. I always wanted to play basketball for Lavaca High School. It means a lot to put a jersey on."