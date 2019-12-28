A packed gym over the Christmas Holidays is something that brings a smile to Stewart Adams' face.

Adams helped lead Southside to back-to-back Coca-Cola Christmas Classic championships in the early 1990s. This week, he's back in the event as head coach of his alma mater.

"A lot of great teams and a lot of great coaches from Oklahoma and Arkansas and Texas have come in here and been able to coach here," Adams said. "Being able to coach in this tournament, it's special; it's a little bit humbling. You're excited to be a part of it again."

Adams and the Mavericks won their 2019 Coca-Cola Christmas Classic opener Thursday with a hard-fought 55-47 win over Fordyce.

Adams, who replaced Charlie Cooper last spring as the Mavericks' head coach, is just the fourth coach removed since playing for the late Mickey Johnson in the early '90s.

"I remember my senior year, playing J.A. Fair, out here (Southside)" Adams said. "I think they were ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the state, and they had three very, very good players — Reggie Mayo, (Roderick) Ra-Ra Blackman and Grover Garrison. We played them in the finals. It was a pretty good night. I think we beat them 10 or so. We won back-to-back (championships) my junior and senior year ... I think about that often."

Adams was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player his senior season (1992). That season's all-tournament team included a number of future coaches — Adams, former Southside teammate Greg Scott, Mena's Bobby Tedder and the aforementioned Garrison.

The former Fair standout is the head cross country and girls track coach at Sylvan Hills.

"There's a lot of tradition with Northside and Southside," Adams said. "It's a great atmosphere. For me, what I always think about are those kids who came home from college who are coming home to visit the family. They're back in town, and they're going out to watch Southside and Northside play at the Coke Classic. That was always something I did in college as I got older. I was like, 'Hey, I'm going to watch the Coke Classic.' It's a big deal for Fort Smith."

Southside won the event in 1990 and '91 as well. Barry Lunney Jr. was named the MVP in 1990, and former Rebel John Moore won MVP honors in '91.

Before moving to the Stubblefield Center, the 40-year-old event was hosted by Northside and Southside every other year.

"It's a great tournament," Adams said. "You see some of the best teams in the state; you see teams that you don't see on a regular basis. The people from Fort Smith aren't going to see Fordyce or Little Rock Hall. It's still a very big tournament in the state of Arkansas."