Greenwood and Ozark played deeper into the football season than any other teams in the area and they were rewarded with a combined 10 All-State selections as released by the Arkansas Activities Associations this week.

Greenwood, which fell in the semifinals to eventual Class 6A state champion Searcy, had six players designated All-State while Ozark, which lost in the Class 4A semifinals to eventual state champion Pulaski Robinson, had four players selected as All-State.

Quarterback Jace Presley, safety Eli Martin, linebacker Jayden Martin, kicker Jackson Stewart, receiver Peyton Carter and defensive lineman Jordan Hanna were selected all-state for Greenwood, which played in the semifinals for the 14th time in the last 16 seasons.

Martin was named the Outstanding Defensive Back for the 6A-West while Presley was the Outstanding Quarterback of the conference.

Greenwood’s Nathan Nethers was named the Outstanding Offensive lineman of the 6A-West.

From 4A-4 champion Ozark, tight end and defensive end Bryant Burns, quarterback Harper Faulkenberry, linebacker Keystan Durning and lineman Will Timmerman were chosen All-State.

For Burns, it’s his second year being selected All-State.

Timmerman was named the Outstanding Offensive Lineman of the 4A-4 by the conference coaches.

Ozark’s Ethan Foster was selected the Outstanding Defensive Back and the Outstanding Kicker/Punter of the 4A-4.

The Alma Airedales and Booneville Bearcats each had three players selected All-State.

The Airedales started 0-5 but rebounded to advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs had two-way starter Grayson Bailey, defensive lineman Karsten Beneux and Josh Davis, who also emerged as a two-way player, selected by the conference coaches as All-State.

Booneville, which won the 3A-1, had linebacker and running back Cam Brasher, two-way lineman Cort Mizell and offensive lineman Ethan Pirraglia chosen to the team.

Cam Brasher was Booneville’s leading tackler for the past two seasons and finished with 249 career tackles. He also led the team in rushing this year with 1,025 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Brasher was also selected as both the Outstanding Running Back and Outstanding Linebacker of the 3A-1.

Cort Mizell was a two-way force on both sides of the line for the Bearcats. He was selected both the Outstanding Offensive Lineman and Outstanding Defensive Lineman of the conference.

Ethan Pirraglia was selected as an offensive lineman for Booneville.

In Class 7A, Van Buren had two-way starter Jaiden Henry and quarterback Gary Phillips chosen All-State.

Phillips threw for 2,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, and also led Class 7A quarterbacks in rushing with 856 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Henry had 5 interceptions, including two for touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and caught four scores.

Montay Parks had eight interceptions for Northside and was selected an All-State defensive back.

Northside’s James Clayton was the Outstanding Tight End of the 7A-Central.

Junior defensive lineman Shawn Rogers was selected All-State for Southside.

Clarksville’s Nickolas Buckner was named All-State in Class 5A after guiding the Panther’s offense at quarterback and also playing linebacker on defense.

Super sophomore Darryl Kattich of Cedarville was named All-State at running back after rushing for 1,511 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Pirates.

Mansfield’s Layton Howard had a brilliant career with 147 career receptions for 1,970 yards and 24 touchdowns. He ended his career being selected All-State.

This season, Howard caught 17 touchdowns, and also returned an interception, a punt and four kickoffs for a touchdown.

Howard was named both the Outstanding Wide Receiver and Outstanding Defensive Back of the 3A-1 by the conference coaches.

Mansfield’s Ethan Stovall was named the Outstanding Quarterback of the 3A-1. He set school career records with 77 touchdown passes and 6,406 yards passing.

Hackett, Magazine and Mountainburg each had two All-State selections in the 2A-4 conference.

Conference champion Magazine is represented by versatile Caleb Hyatt as well as junior Kobe Faughn. Avery Hester and Weston Winters, both juniors, were named All-State for Hackett. Mountainburg’s Hunter Taylor and Malachi West were also selected.

Hyatt was selected the Outstanding Player of the 2A-4 unanimously by the conference coaches.