FAYETTEVILLE — Jerry Lamb’s 55 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns in three years might just be career OK in some of today's Spread offenses throwing the ball anywhere and everywhere at any time.

But in football's 1962-64 era of Frank Broyles Razorbacks those stats earned tight end/split end Lamb All-Southwest Conference and helped Broyles’ 1962 Razorbacks go 9-2 and the 1964 Razorbacks go 11-0 and win the SWC championship, crowned by the national championship defeating Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl.

Even with the 1963 Hogs struggling a disappointing 5-5, the usually soft-spoken Lamb, the late Arkansas Gazette columnist Orville Henry wrote, on the plane back to Fayetteville from a loss to SMU, requested Broyles to have an unprecedented Monday game-week scrimmage inspiring a season-ending 27-20 victory over Texas Tech. Arkansas’ 1963 juniors who became ’64 seniors credited that 1963 Texas Tech week and game as the springboard to their national championship season.

Lamb, a Houston native who became a successful Little Rock businessman, died Monday at 78. His funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at the St. James Methodist Church in Little Rock.

NEW HOME AWAY FROM HOME

New Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman hasn’t coached a Razorbacks home game outside of Walton Arena in Fayetteville, but he knows Saturday’s 7 p.m. atmosphere for the game against Valparaiso at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock will be totally unlike the last four years whenever his University of Nevada Wolfpack ventured instate from their Reno home to Las Vegas.

“The last place I coached when we left Northern Nevada and went to UNLV, we were the most hated people on earth,” Musselman said during his Monday night radio show at Sassy’s Barbecue in Fayetteville. “We would play neutral site tournaments in Vegas and we weren’t very well liked at all. If we landed at the Las Vegas airport to change planes we were booed. Here it’s the exact opposite from what I’ve ever experienced. Here it’s a statewide thing. It’s unique here, the passion.”

JONES AND JOE

While junior guard playing power forward Mason Jones understandably earned SEC Player of the Week, scoring a career-high 41 points in last Saturday’s 98-79 triumph over Tulsa at Walton, Musselman noted sophomore guard playing small forward Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside scored 20 against TU.

“When I got here I kept hearing that we’ve got two great scorers but they don’t have good nights on the same game,” Musselman said. “But they’ve done it quite often this year. I think they feed off each other. The more nights they do that the better off we’re going to be.”

Both do more than score.

Jones dealt four assists against Tulsa.

Joe’s 26 assists leads the team.

Alternating point guards Jimmy Whitt, 24, and Jalen Harris, 23, combine for 47 assists, and alternating centers Adrio Bailey, only 6-6, and 6-8 Reggie Chaney each have dealt 11.

Senior Bailey and sophomore Chaney both have underrated but appreciated offensive roles, Musselman said.

“Our centers have helped with ball movement,” Musselman said. “Adrio is a pretty good passer. Reggie is a good passer out of the post. Jalen Harris makes some really good extra passes. Jimmy Whitt is passing the ball, and Isaiah has great court vision.”