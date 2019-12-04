LAVACA — For two and a half quarters, Paris and Mansfield's girls were going back and forth for the lead.

Then the Lady Tigers really got defensive.

Mansfield coach Josh Bryan went to a man-to-man defense, and it helped spark a 14-2 Lady Tiger run to end the third quarter. The Lady Tigers then kept the Lady Eagles at bay throughout the fourth quarter to win, 56-41, in the opening round at the Lavaca Golden Arrow Classic.

"We went to man-to-man and gave them a little struggle, and then once they started figuring out they can score inside, we switched back out of it," Bryan said. "They were able to get a couple of shots off but they actually didn't fall for them, so we got a little bit of luck there, but switching back and forth really kept them on their toes."

Paris hit three 3-point baskets during the first four minutes of the second half, the latter coming from Jadyn Hart which gave the Lady Eagles a 28-26 advantage. But it turned out to be the last 3-pointer the Lady Eagles hit for the game.

Mansfield, meanwhile, reeled off six straight points with the first four coming on a pair of baskets from junior Makayla Strutton. Strutton ended up scoring eight points on the Lady Tigers' 14-2 surge to end the third quarter, which put Mansfield up by 10, 40-30.

"She's our go-to girl most of the time and a lot of the girls look to her for leadership," Bryan said of Strutton, who led all scorers with 26 points. "She's real good about driving the lane, getting a pretty good lay-up shot off and she can do anything around the rim when we need her to."

The Lady Eagles got no closer than seven points the rest of the way as Mansfield continued to control things. Sophomore Sadie Roberts scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer with 2:30 left which pushed the lead to 14 points, 51-37.

"She hit a couple of big shots for us," Bryan said of Roberts. "The Hackett game last week, she went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and ended up getting 17 points in that game, so we do rely on her on fast-break scenarios.

"She's a state-champion high jumper, and so we rely on that ability to get down the court and get us some easy lay-ups."

Mansfield (3-1) will now move on to Thursday's semifinals, where the Lady Tigers will play Pea Ridge at 4 p.m.

Hart had 21 points, while Harlie Watts added 15 for Paris. Both hit three 3's apiece.

Paris 52, Mansfield 42

BOYS — The Eagles picked up their first win of the season as they scored 13 points in all four quarters.

But the fourth quarter proved to be the difference, as Paris (1-5) outscored the Tigers 13-5.

They also withstood a late Mansfield run, after the Tigers' Ethan Stovall knocked down a 3 to get them within five, 47-42.

On the ensuing trip down the court, Paris' Travar Ambler fed teammate Caleb Cunningham for a basket. The Eagles then rebounded a Mansfield miss, and Paris senior Nick Bazyk's driving basket inside helped seal the deal, giving the Eagles a 51-42 lead with less than three minutes left.

"We have lost three of our games in the fourth quarter, so we've had some tough losses, but we finally got over the hump," Paris coach Mike Foster said. "We've been in this situation and hadn't pulled it out, but I was proud of the boys and how hard they played.

"Mansfield was a lot bigger and stronger than us, but we just played one of our better ballgames."

Bazyk and Dylan Krigbaum combined to score 34 points in the win, with Bazyk scoring all but four of his points after halftime.

"Those are two of our leaders, and they came through (Tuesday)," Foster said.

Paris will move on to Thursday's semifinals to play Pea Ridge at 5:30 p.m.

Stovall scored 11 points for Mansfield, while Codi Chick finished with 10.