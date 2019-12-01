UAFS coach Tari Cummings said her team had a hard time getting into the flow of Saturday's non-conference matchup with East Central.

The Lady Lions, however, didn't have any difficulty shooting free throws.

The Lions' Alexis Brown was 5-for-6 from the foul line and Paige Elston scored 19 of her 21 points in the final 20 minutes to pace UAFS to a 60-55 come-from-behind victory at the Stubblefield Center.

UAFS (4-3) came into Saturday's game shooting 67% from the line. Saturday, they were 18-of-21. The team is 33-of-41 at the line over its last two games, both wins.

"We've been kind of inconsistent at the free throw line," Cummings said. "Turnovers and free throws, those are things we have control over. The free throws are freebies. Today, the free throws got us back ahead."

The Lions, who committed 38 turnovers and missed a dozen free throws during a recent loss to Texas A&M International, had just 17 turnovers in Saturday's game.

Elston, a Lee's Summit High School alum who earned All-Region VI and All-Kansas Jayhawk D-II Conference Second-Team honors last year at Johnson County Community College, was 7-of-9 from the floor in the second half of Saturday's win.

Elston's 3-pointer with 2:54 left put the Lions ahead for good. The Lions did the rest at the foul line.

The team's leading scorer, with 12 points per game, Elston was just 2-of-18 for the season from beyond the arc before drilling the go-ahead bucket.

"We were up seven and then No. 2 (Elston) kind of gets loose on us," ECU assistant coach Heather Robben said. "She hit some tough shots on some cross overs and some pull up jumpers; that's what won the game for them."

"Paige Elston stepped up big for us," Cummings said. "She hit some big-time shots for us."

East Central fell behind 15-3 late in the first quarter. They pulled to within seven (15-8) on former Ozark standout Hannah Ladd's 3-pointer, and forged a 27-27 halftime tie.

The Tigers took a 42-35 lead late in the third, and still led by six (48-42) with seven minutes remaining.

"I just told them they had to focus," Cummings said. "The game was just so up and down, and I wanted to make sure we had good possessions at the end and got some stops."

The Lions outscored the Tigers, 18-7 over the final seven minutes.

UAFS 75, Williams Baptist 62



MEN — The Lions led almost wire-to-wire for a 75-62 win over Williams Baptist Saturday at the Stubblefield Center.

UAFS (5-1) spotted the visitors a 5-0 lead before grabbing a 40-26 halftime lead. The Lions ended the half on an 18-4 scoring run.

Brian Halums scored 28 points to pace the winners on 11-of-19 shooting. Halums was 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

Matthew Wilson and Matiss Sivins scored 11 points each, and Chris Rollins added 10.

Former Southside standout Seth Hawley had five points. He had one of the Lions eight 3-pointers.

Marquez Chew led the Eagles with a game-high 23 points.