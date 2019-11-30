JENKS, Okla. — A failed fake punt by Poteau led to the Pirates trailing in the first half.

But in the second half, the Pirates tried another fake punt and they were successful, and it set up the only points they needed.

A fake punt thrown by Easton Francis prolonged a 17-play drive, ending in a Jayden Mankin touchdown run late in the third quarter to put Poteau in front. The Pirates then were able to maintain the lead the rest of the way as they defeated Wagoner, 7-3, in the 4A semifinals Friday night at Jenks High School.

With the win, the Pirates (12-1) will play in their first 4A title game since 2013, as the program still seeks their first state championship.

Poteau will play Weatherford, which beat Tuttle in the other 4A semifinal Friday, at 1 p.m. next Friday for the 4A championship. The game will take place in Edmond on the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

Stymied in the opening half of their semifinal, a game which was delayed nearly an hour due to inclement weather, the Pirates faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 33 on their first series of the third quarter trailing 3-0.

But Poteau coach Greg Werner, for the second time in the game, elected to go for a fake punt. The Pirates faked a punt in the first quarter, but it went for an interception, and it led to Wagoner's field goal.

Francis, the punter as well as the quarterback, took the snap and found an open Colton Williamson for a 15-yard gain to the Pirate 48 and a first down.

The Pirates then literally ran the next 13 plays, all on the ground, with the biggest gain being 7 yards. But Poteau was able to move the chains for four more first downs, the latter a first-and-goal at the Wagoner 7.

Two plays later, from the 3, senior Jayden Mankin took a hand-off and swept around the left side, diving into the end zone to put Poteau in the lead. Jorge Martinez tacked on the PAT for a 7-3 advantage with 1:54 left in the third.

That touchdown finished off a 17-play 76-yard drive which consumed 8:28.

Poteau's defense forced a punt on the next series, and the Pirates were able to run some clock in the fourth quarter before having to punt themselves. The Bulldogs (10-3) returned it just past midfield, then got another 15 yards to the Poteau 34 when the Pirates were flagged for a personal foul penalty.

But Wagoner was unable to get anything going for the next three plays, and it brought up a fourth-and-4 from the Pirate 28. Quarterback Sawyer Jones went back to pass but his throw toward the right sideline was off target, giving Poteau the ball back with 3:23 left.

Poteau was able to run out the remainder of the clock, as the Pirates picked up a pair of first downs.

The Pirates out-gained the Bulldogs, 217-102. Poteau, which has the top-ranked defense in 4A, held Wagoner to just 35 yards in the second half.

Mason Barcheers, the Pirates' senior tailback, rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries, while Mankin added 49 yards on 11 rushes. Francis completed 4-of-7 passes for 54 yards.

Both teams punted on its respective opening possessions. On its second series, Poteau appeared to be punting again, facing a fourth down at the Wagoner 45.

The Pirates, though, decided to call a fake. Francis took the snap and fired a pass, but Wagoner's Drew Mills intercepted it, bringing it back to midfield late in the first quarter.

That turnover led to what turned out to be the only scoring play in the first half.

After the interception, the Bulldogs moved the ball to the Pirate 15, converting a pair of third downs along the way. However, Wagoner was unable to convert another third-down try, as the Pirates stopped the Bulldogs several yards short of a first down at the Poteau 12.

Wagoner placekicker Jaden Snyder came on and successfully drilled a 29-yard field goal. That gave Wagoner a 3-0 advantage with 8:44 left in the first half.

With less than three minutes remaining in the half, Poteau advanced to the Wagoner 31 as Barcheers ripped off a 23-yard gain. But two plays later, the Bulldogs pursued Francis and knocked the ball loose.

Wagoner came up with the recovery near midfield with 1:28 left. Poteau's defense held, though, and the Bulldogs punted.

Poteau got a first down but nothing further on the final drive of the first half, and both teams went into the locker room with Wagoner hanging on to its three-point lead, although it eventually didn't stand.