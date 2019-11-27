Rogers 65, Southside 35
BOYS — Rogers shot out to a 17-3 to open the game and never looked back on the way to a 65-35 victory Tuesday night.
Mykale Franks led the Mavericks with 18 points.
Rogers 72, Southside 20
GIRLS — Rogers' Camiran Brockhoff and Kate Miller scored 15 points each and the Lady Mounties forced 24 turnovers in a 72-20 non-conference victory Tuesday.
Sabrina Phomkhoumphon and Ari Rice led Southside (0-2) with four points each.
Har-Ber 57, Clarksville 42
GIRLS — The Har-Ber Ladycats erased an 11-point halftime deficit by holding Clarksville to six second half points Tuesday night in a 57-42 come-from-behind victory.
Emmaline Rieder led the Panthers with 20 points. Her sister, Kenleigh, added 13.
Booneville 60, Hackett 45
BOYS — Jacob Herrera scored 25 points and recorded nine steals to help Booneville roll to a 60-45 win over Hackett.
Mason Goers added 13 for the winners.