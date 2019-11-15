POTEAU — There have been some incredible numbers posted by Poteau's defense this season.

The Pirates have allowed a total of 72 points, with half that total covering their three nondistrict games and the other 36 points in the seven-game 4A-4 slate.

They've also given up just nine first-half points all year, both coming in nondistrict play. Poteau outscored its opponents 251-0 in the first half of its 4A-4 games.

Although the Pirates take pride in their defensive prowess, at least one starter is surprised by how dominant the defense has played entering the 4A playoffs.

"It was actually surprising. ... I don't know of any other defense in the state that has shut out their opponents that dominant against their district opponents," senior defensive end Kass Fenton said.

"I would probably say that's one of the best defenses that's ever played here, and Poteau's known for having good defenses. We take it as a good chance to show what we can do and it's a good opportunity to show the state what we can do defensively."

Fenton (6-foot, 234 pounds), a three-year starter, went on to mention while the Pirates do have some talented and athletic players on defense, there are other intangibles that work in their favor.

"Sometimes, we have really good athletes defensively, but most of it is just our brains, the smarts we have," Fenton said. "Our defense is really smart, we know what's going on, we watch film every day after practice and sometimes before practice, just to scout the offense out that we're playing, so that goes real good."

Another advantage is the presence of the Pirates' longtime defensive coordinator, Andy Perdue.

"He knows what he's doing, he knows the scheme of every offense, he knows exactly what to do and it's just like a part of his brain, he knows what's going on," Fenton said.

Fenton has 15 tackles on the season and is tied for the team lead in sacks with four. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Pirates' home opener, a win against McAlester.

There's another luxury that serves Fenton well, being able to line up right next to the Pirates' dominant nose tackle, 6-3, 310-pound senior Vaka Tuifua, who has recorded 44 stops, including 21 tackles for loss.

"He's incredible, he's just a beast," Fenton said of Tuifua. "He's the most dominant defensive lineman in the state by far in my opinion and more of other's opinions, but it's pretty cool to play with him. It's been a great experience."

Fenton added he and Tuifua will even switch roles at times up front.

"Sometimes, me and Vaka will have a little play called Bingo and we'll switch around; he'll go to the end and I'll go to nose, we'll just kind of switch around sometimes because we both know what to play there at those positions," Fenton said.

Like Fenton, Poteau coach Greg Werner has been amazed by how well the defense has played as the Pirates take a nine-game winning streak into Friday's 4A playoff opener.

"We take a lot of pride in defense," Werner said. "Nowadays, in the world we live in, everybody wants to play offense but our kids in Poteau want to play defense and it shows by the numbers they've put up and, hopefully, we will continue that. I don't think I've seen anything like it in my career, but it's been pretty special to watch.

"I think the thing is, we're good everywhere; we have Vaka and (junior linebacker) Jake Patterson and some of those guys that kind of stand out, but otherwise, it's a large group of kids that can play and are physical and they enjoy it."

Now, the defense has to come through even more than ever as Poteau begins the 4A postseason with a first-round home game against Cleveland. It may even be a good omen the Pirates drew Cleveland.

That's because in both seasons they reached the state title game, 1950 and again in 2013 under Werner, the Pirates beat the Tigers in the playoffs each time.

However, Poteau will be without the services of its starting quarterback, senior Easton Francis, who will miss Friday's game with a severe knee injury sustained in last week's regular-season finale against Hilldale. Francis' backup, Cole Hensley, sustained a broken collarbone shortly after replacing Francis last week and he will be out for the season.

So Werner is tapping senior Kagan Stockton, who started the season at quarterback, to return behind center.

But regardless of who is playing quarterback, as long as the defense continues to do its part, the Pirates still stand a good chance of going to the 4A title game, which will be played in Edmond next month.

"We just need to stay focused and just continue to watch film like we do every day and be able to know our opponent and just execute the game plan when it comes that time," Fenton said.

Friday's Other Games

Grove at Sallisaw (4A first round, 7:30 p.m.): The Black Diamonds (7-3) had a four-game turnaround from last season, and they have currently won six straight games as they make their first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

Stigler at Berryhill (3A first round, 7 p.m.): Stigler (8-2) finished as the No. 3 seed out of 3A-3 following losses to eventual district champion Lincoln Christian and runner-up Checotah.

Hartshorne at Vian (2A first round, 7 p.m.): The Wolverines (9-1) rolled to an undefeated record in 2A-5 play and will open up the 2A playoffs against Hartshorne, the No. 4 seed from 2A-6.

Spiro at Hugo (2A first round, 7 p.m.): Spiro (8-2) defeated Sequoyah-Tahlequah 26-0 last week to secure the No. 3 seed out of 2A-5. The Bulldogs now travel to southern Oklahoma to start the postseason.

Wewoka at Central (Class A first round, 7 p.m.): Last week, the Tigers (7-2) had their seven-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Gore that decided the A-8 title. Central still gets to return home to begin the Class A playoffs this week.

Strother at Keota (B first round, 7:30 p.m.): The Lions (8-2) finished as the No. 2 seed from B-6 behind undefeated Dewar, which gives Keota the opportunity to be at home for at least one playoff game.

Arkoma at Weleetka (B first round, 7:30 p.m.): With last week's win against Gans, the Mustangs (5-5) secured the No. 3 playoff seed from B-6.

Gans at Canadian (B first round, 7:30 p.m.): The Grizzlies (4-6) dropped to the No. 4 seed from B-6 following last week's loss to Arkoma and will travel to face the No. 1 seed from B-5.