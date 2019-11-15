ALMA — Josh Davis doesn't mince words when he speaks. Soft-spoken and gritty, the Alma senior typifies the type of football player the program has produced over the last 40 years.

"He doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low," Alma defensive coordinator Eric Marsh said. "He's one of the tougher kids we've got. He makes mistakes, but it's not because he's not fully committed to what he's supposed to do. He's not the best athlete on the field; he's not the fastest.

"But he's going to show up every day and do exactly what you have to do."

Davis put the finishing touches on Alma's playoff clincher last week with a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown in the team's 35-0 win over Huntsville.

"He (quarterback) was rolling out like he was going to try and run it," Davis said. "But I didn't think he was going to do that, because he was going to get hit by a bunch of dudes. I think he panicked and just threw it out there ... and I knew he was going to panic, so I put myself in good position."

The Airedales don't have the most glamorous record. But they have a pulse.

Alma (4-6) travels to Forrest City (8-2) Friday to face the Mustangs in the first round of the state playoffs.

Davis, when asked about winning Friday's game, kept it simple. "We have to hit them more than they hit us," he said.

Six weeks ago, the Airedales took the field against a more talented Morrilton team in search of their first victory. Another loss would have dropped the team to 0-3 in the 5A-West.

But the Airedales scored 10 points in the final 1:39 to eke out a stunning 29-28 victory.

They've lost only once since.

"We're just a bunch of (guys) who try hard, and that's what you need to turn the season around," Davis said. "We kept our cool. We believed in each other.

"We put more trust in each other than we did ourselves, and that's what it takes to be a team."

Coach Doug Loughridge uses Davis all over the field; linebacker, safety and running back.

"I like linebacker, but I'm comfortable anywhere," Davis said. "I do like linebacker more, though."

Davis has also given a sometimes sluggish offense a boost with 456 yards rushing. And, though he doesn't catch many passes, his 10-yard reception on fourth-and-seven three weeks ago against Greenbrier prolonged a 10-minute scoring drive that led to the game's only touchdown.

For the season, Davis has four receptions for 24 yards.

"I think Josh Davis is our most complete football player," Loughridge said. "He comes in against Morrilton and runs the ball 23 times; he's on all of our special teams. He's the one who blocked a punt that led to a touchdown against Clarksville."

Davis is first to credit those around him, most notably the offensive line.

"None of the glory goes to me," he said. "If I didn't have my guys blocking, the fullback and receivers downfield, I would never get a yard."

Davis' defensive numbers aren't flashy; 50 tackles, the aforementioned blocked punt, a sack, and a pick-six to his credit. But if you need a play, No. 23 will deliver.

"When you need a play, he's going to be there," Loughridge said.

Marsh agrees.

"We've moved him around; we've played him at safety and we've played him at Sam (linebacker)," he said. "We've tried to find a way to get him on the field, and he's kind of taken off with it."

"They (coaches) never gave up; they never stopped believing," Davis said. "I know I'll never be a part of a brotherhood like this again.

"It's special to me."