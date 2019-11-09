MOUNTAINBURG — The Dragons capitalized on some early turnovers to build their lead and three players had more than 120 yards rushing each as Mountainburg closed out its regular season with a 44-23 win over Hector on Friday night at Dragon Field.

Mountainburg improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the 2A-4 Conference as the Dragons defeated Hector for the first time since 2012. The Wildcats dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3.

Hector began the game with a solid drive but was unable to convert a fourth and four from the Mountainburg 38 on the 11th play of the drive.

The Wildcats turned the ball over on their next two possessions and the Dragons built a 22-0 lead with 6:57 remaining in the first half.

Senior Dylan Coughran led the game with 153 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Senior Ethan Jones added 135 yards on 12 totes with one TD. Malachi West had 123 yards on 15 carries with two TDs.

Gus Newton tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Houston Morrison in a wild second quarter that saw six touchdowns scored between both teams.

The Dragons capitalized on a pair of fourth-down conversions in the first half to take a 14-0 lead.

Newton reached the Hector 5 on a first and inches and three plays later, Mountainburg scored the touchdown with a one-yard jaunt by West.

Mountainburg quickly recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff after the ball ricocheted off a Hector player and the Dragons began the possession on their own 49. The drive reached fourth and one from the Hector 31. West kept the drive alive with a 14-yard run and two plays later, he was in the end zone. Mountainburg led 15-0 with 7:26 remaining in the first half.

The Dragons didn't have to wait long to get the ball back as Ethan Jones pulled down an interception and returned it 29 yards to the Hector 26. It took Mountainburg two plays to reach the end zone. This time it was Dylan Coughran who scored and the Dragons led 22-0.