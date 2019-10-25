Chances are, whenever J.T. Thorne gets the ball in his hands, he knows more often than not, he's going to get hit.

After all, he initially found a liking to football because of the contact involved.

But the Northside senior wide receiver has a simple philosophy when he's out there: Don't worry about the hits, just make the catch.

"Catch the ball; no matter what, hold on to it," Thorne said. "It doesn't matter if it's a 2 or a 5 or a 30-yard gain, if you come down with it, it's a positive play.

"I started (playing football) when I was young because I've always liked contact. So I was like, let's give football a try, so I've been playing since I was about three (years old) or four, and that's when it all started."

Thorne, whose given name is Jajuan Thorne but goes by J.T. for short, has caught 12 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns this season, both of which came in the same ballgame. Against Little Rock Central, Thorne caught five passes for 73 yards and 2 TDs covering 17 and 39 yards.

"I feel like I needed to improve on the way that I carry myself, to show (my teammates) that no matter what we're going through, that we can do it," Thorne said. "Right now, I'm working on my catching ability and my blocking so I can help set up touchdowns for other players.

"I feel like I've improved on my blocking and being more precise in my route-running."

He's also done a little bit of everything for the Grizzlies, from running with the ball to playing defensive back.

"He can do it all," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We've used him at receiver, we've used him at running back, we've used him at DB (defensive back), kick returner. He's a jack of all trades. ... He does whatever you need him to do to help the team."

Falleur got an early glimpse of what Thorne could bring to the table well before he began walking the halls at Northside High School.

"I remember watching him and Jackson King (also a current Grizzly senior receiver) play against each other when they were in the sixth grade in the Optimist Day championship game and thinking, 'Man, this kid (Thorne) is a special player,' and he's turned out to be that," Falleur said.

Thorne, who also runs track at Northside, is one of the Grizzlies utilized on offense for his speed. Though admittedly, he's not quite as fast as his teammate, fellow receiver Tyheen Prosise, another Grizzly trackster.

"I have to give that one to Prosise. ... I'm not far behind, though; I'm working to get there," Thorne said.

When it comes to the classroom, Thorne is one who definitely sets the pace.

He is a straight-A student and has a 4.0 grade-point average. Thorne's dedication to academics stems from his family.

"My uncle (Shawn Hinkle) is an assistant principal (at Darby Junior High); he was a coach and my mom was a coach, but she's always pushed me to be the best that I can and she expects nothing less than straight A's," Thorne said.

"I've also wanted to be a coach, too, and follow in (Hinkle's) footsteps there. He spent 16 years at Kimmons and being able to be as great as he was would be a huge achievement for me. ... He's been that man for me."

Thorne's primary job right now is getting the chance to extend his Northside career for at least another week. The Grizzlies' postseason chances continue to hang by a thread as they desperately seek that elusive 7A-Central win.

Northside will try again this Friday with a road trip to face North Little Rock.

"This year, they're 4-3, which they've played some really good teams," Falleur said. "They've had some discipline issues and they've had some kids getting hurt, so they're kind of going through the same thing that we are, and who can adjust and get their minds right Friday is going to have a good chance to win.

"And they're talented. ... It's going to be one of those games where it's going to come down to the fourth quarter if we do our business. And then we've got to make a play; somebody's got to make a play and who that is and when exactly that is in the game, I don't know, but somebody's got to do it."

Thorne still believes the Grizzlies can make the playoffs, having been in similar circumstances each of the past two seasons before getting hot down the stretch.

"I think that we show a lot of promise within our offense," he said. "If we just stick to what we do and catch passes, block and don't miss assignments, I feel that (we'll be all right).

"(It's going to take) hard work, dedication and the will to want to win."