There was only one returning starter on the offensive line for Northside entering this season.

However, all five positions up front had entirely new starters. That's because the lone returning starter, senior Jacob Arnold, was playing a different role from what he was doing last season.

As the Grizzlies' center, Arnold (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) had been snapping the ball to Deuce Wise during their run to the 7A semifinals. In the off-season, Arnold was shifted to left tackle.

"I think I've picked up on it pretty quick," Arnold said. "Through my time at Northside, I've played multiple positions at different sides of the ball, so since my junior high days, I've been able to pick up on plays quick.

"I would like to say I'm a quick learner, but since we had all of those guys move from last year and leave, there was a lot of pressure on me not only to learn the position quick but also be a leader at it, and I think being a leader and picking up on stuff quick to go with these younger guys is my main focus."

Arnold knows he is undersized compared to a prototypical left tackle, especially one whose primary job is to protect the quarterback's blind side. He has been able to find ways to compensate for that.

"I've been trying to use my speed as much as I can, and I think that helps me work with the bigger defensive tackles in the conference and stay with them and hold my own," Arnold said. "It also helps me because I have to be firm with my technique, and that can really get across to the younger guys that technique is key; you can be as big as you want, but if you don't have the right technique and footwork to do it, then you're going to just get beat."

Arnold's intangibles were something Northside coach Mike Falleur and offensive line coach David Little had in mind when they decided to shift Arnold from center to tackle.

"We felt like with what we had coming back, he was a better fit at tackle for us. ... With (senior) Isaias Torres coming back this year at center and (sophomore) James Collie coming up as a center, we felt like Jacob was a good option at tackle for us," Little said.

"He's not as big as a prototypical tackle, which is a bigger guy, but Jacob uses good technique and good footwork and works hard at doing his job. He's done a pretty good job for us this year."

With Arnold playing a new position and others starting for the first time, there has been the inevitable peaks and valleys that come with an essentially new group. But Arnold thinks the offensive line has done a better job of meshing, especially the past two weeks for a Grizzly offense that has scored eight combined touchdowns.

"No one came back with starting experience except for me, and I knew that was going to be difficult for us because you can't just go from practice to playing 7A games; you have to get into it and experience it, and I think throughout the season, they're getting better," Arnold said.

"At the beginning of the season, we had some good times and some bad times. ... They have tons of potential, especially our right guard Jordian Green (a junior) and Sam (Johnson, a junior right tackle); they all have great potential but I think they just need to keep getting better and focus on the smaller things than just trying to move a kid."

Arnold played several other sports growing up, in particular baseball. But starting with his 8th grade year, Arnold put in a total dedication to playing football.

"He's very quick, very explosive, has great feet," Falleur said. "I wished he weighed a little more, but most of us don't want to weigh more, so I would take it if he had another 30 or 40 pounds, but he's done a really good job for us and the only returning guy with any experience there."

Away from the field, Arnold possesses a 3.9 grade-point average and made a 27 on his recent ACT exam. He plans to study sports medicine in college and also has an interest in coaching.

Arnold has put in that coaching to good use these days as he serves as a volunteer football and baseball coach at Stephens Boys and Girls Club. He's also well aware about his status as a "role model" to the youngsters there.

"It gets me how much this team and how much football players mean to the community," Arnold said. "I'll walk in there before a game on Thursday and they're like, 'Oh yeah, I'll be at your game tomorrow, I'll be looking for you,' and it really just means a lot to me and I get to see an insight of what they see."

Arnold hopes to have a good cheering section Friday night when the Grizzlies return home to Mayo-Thompson Stadium to face Conway, seeking to finally win their first 7A-Central game of the season.

"They've got a good defensive line and they may have the best pair of linebackers in the conference," Little said. "They're downhill, they're physical, we've just got to keep working each and every day to improve and get better at what we do and give ourselves a chance to win."