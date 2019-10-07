Ty Storey

Sport: Football

High School: Charleston

College: Western Kentucky

Ty Storey threw for 193 yards Saturday while leading Western Kentucky to its second straight victory in Conference USA play — a 20-3 victory over struggling Old Dominion.

The Hilltoppers held the Monarchs (1-4) to just 160 total yards.

Storey, who transferred to WKU last spring, finished 21-of-28 with a touchdown. He overcame an interception — his first of the season.

Storey has led the Hilltoppers to back-to-back victories while throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky (3-2) returns home Saturday to play Army.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

The Golden Suns saw their 10-game winning streak snapped last week against Arkansas-Monticello.

The Suns, who had reeled off a 3-1 win over Ouachita Baptist University two days earlier, dropped a 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 decision to the Cotton Blossoms. Greer Rogers of Southside was held to a conference low five blocks in the loss to UAM.

Rogers collected 13 kills in the team's hard-fought 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 win over OBU. Rogers leads the team with 86 blocks (1.56 per set this season).

She is currently 52 blocks shy of passing former Sun Tiffany Dunn (Drinkwitz) for 10th all-time in the record books.

Grant Ennis

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: Harding University

Grant Ennis has carried his great high school career at Greenwood over to the college ranks.

The former Bulldogs' kicker booted a 40-yard field goal in the Bison's 31-3 rout of Southern Nazarene on Saturday.

Ennis is a perfect 15-of-15 in point-after tries this season. He made all four of his PAT kicks Saturday. Ennis has made his last three field goal attempts.

Harding (4-1) travels to Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Saturday to face Oklahoma Baptist.

Rodrigo Meade

Sport: Cross Country

High School: IMG Academy

College: Oglethorpe University

Senior Rodrigo Meade of the Oglethorpe University men's cross country team has been named the OU Male Athlete of the Week. A Fort Smith native, Meade is a graduate of IMG Academy.

Meade had an excellent race at the Rhodes College Invitational. With a time of 25 minutes and 51.9 seconds, he finished 29th overall and sixth among Division III athletes. That served as one of the best 8-kilometer times in program history.

Meade led his team to a sixth-place finish at the meet, putting them second among Division III teams and ahead of defending Southern Athletic Association champion Rhodes College.

Carrie Ciesla

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: John Brown University

Former Greenwood volleyball standout Carrie Ciesla had 17 assists Saturday as John Brown University rolled over Central Christian (Kan.) in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14, for its ninth straight victory.

Ciesla and the Lady Eagles are a comfortable 9-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

A sophomore, Ciesla is averaging 5.35 assists per set while amassing a team-high 305 assists for the season.

JBU (15-3) travels to Oklahoma this week for matches with Southwestern Christian and Oklahoma City.

Third And Long ...

Connor Robles (Southside) was 6-for-6 on PAT kicks and added a 24-yard field goal in Langston University's 60-7 rout of Lyon College on Saturday. Sydney Staton (Southside) shot 80-74 last week to help pace Arkansas Tech to a second place finish at the UCO Classic. ... Lexie Castillow (Greenwood) had 27 digs in Ouachita Baptist's 25-14, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21 win over Henderson State. ... Kameron Collins (Van Buren) had two tackles and was credited for half a sack in Lyon College's loss to Langston University. ... Robert Wilkerson (Northside) had a fumble recovery that led to a field goal in Northeastern State's 45-10 loss to the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. ... Darin Davenport (Southside) had two tackles in the University of Central Arkansas' 34-14 loss to Nicholls on Saturday. ... Eli Drinkwitz (Alma) will lead the 5-0 App State Mountaineers to Ruston, Louisiana, to face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday. App State is 5-0.