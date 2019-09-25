There's nothing like waking up the Saturday morning following a football game knowing you've won a football game.

The Southside Mavericks certainly enjoyed last week's 35-7 win over Rogers Heritage.

"We needed a win," Southside coach Jeff Williams said. "I think everybody felt a lot better."

The Mavericks (1-2) open 7A-Central action Friday at Conway. The experienced Wampus Cats will be a difficult roadblock for the younger Mavs.

But for now, it's about small victories, like conquering the mental part of the game.

"It was good to get a win; I can see us getting better and better each week," coach Jeff Williams said. "When you're playing as many young guys as we are, you have to figure out what they're comfortable with — where can they impact the football team. Last week was more mental than physical for us."

Williams said the Mavericks haven't lacked effort, even when things weren't going well in the Sept. 6 opener with Bentonville West.

Since falling behind, 37-0, in that game, Southside has outscored its opponents, 62-51, over the last 10 quarters.

Small victories.

"That's just how the process goes," Williams said. "With a younger team, you want to keep seeing improvements."

The Mavericks scored five first-half touchdowns in last week's win, but they also played well defensively.

"Up front we were outstanding," Williams said. "We're not making as many mistakes; that's the big key defensively. Coach (Jacob) Cox has done a great job of letting our guys play fast and creating some depth."

Dakota Wareham, Landen Chaffey and Eli Lyles did what they've been doing by combining for 18 tackles in less than a half of football.

Junior Angel Hernandez had a career high four tackles.

Mavericks, Part II

Southside quarterback Parker Wehunt threw for a career-high 166 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-15 passing. He's yet to throw an interception.

Senior Jake Tyler caught another touchdown pass, his second of the season.

Tyler has 10 receptions for 120 yards. Connor Austin and Josh Hannan also have touchdown receptions this season.

Sophomore Dmitri Lloyd caught another pass for points — this one a two-point conversion toss. Lloyd has two receptions on the season, a touchdown reception and a two-point conversion.

Jay Washington added a career-best 96 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Senior Jack Clark had a career-high 14 yards rushing on three carries.

Northside

The Grizzlies got to enjoy being off last week, on the heels of their win against Van Buren in the opener at Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Sept. 13.

But this Friday, though, it's back to work for Northside. And it will be a monumental task for the Grizzlies as they kick off 7A-Central action at Mayo-Thompson Stadium with defending 7A champion Bryant, also ranked No. 1 overall in Arkansas.

Grizzly coaches spent last Friday at Fayetteville, watching the Hornets roll to a 42-13 win.

"They've played three games this year and nobody, nobody, has moved the football on them very consistently," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "That's a challenge and we know that and our kids know that and we're going to have a great week (of practice), which so far has been good, and we've got to play."

Bryant defeated Northside twice last season, including in the 7A state semifinals. The Hornets went on to defeat North Little Rock for the championship.

Also, Falleur and his staff took advantage of the bye week by being able to study Bryant a lot more than they normally would.

"(The bye week) gave us a good start on what they (Bryant) do," Falleur said. "We practiced one day (last week) doing all the fundamental basics that you don't get to do once you get into the season. The next two days, we had normal game-week type practices getting ready for Bryant. ... It also gave us a chance to heal some guys up."

One of those is senior receiver Jackson King, who suffered a mild concussion in the second half of the win against Van Buren. Falleur said King is good to go for this week.

In addition, senior linebacker Chase Needham is expected to be back for the Bryant game after having missed the entire season so far after a pre-season knee injury.

Also on Friday, members of the Northside Lady Bears' basketball teams that were part of four consecutive state championships from 1999-02 will be honored at the game against Bryant. Those were the first four state titles won by current Lady Bear coach Rickey Smith, who won his seventh state title in March when Northside defeated Bentonville to claim the 6A championship.

Two weeks ago, members of the 1999 Grizzly football team, to date the last Northside team to win the state title in football, were honored prior to the home opener with Van Buren.

Times Record sportswriter Buck Ringgold contributed to this report.