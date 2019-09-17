Greenwood

Record: (7-5, 1-1)

This Week: Today at Siloam Springs; Thursday at Russellville

The quirky 5A-West schedule continues for Greenwood this week as the Lady Bulldogs hit the road for a pair of league matches at Siloam Springs and Russellville.

Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden said the Lady Bulldogs were not overlooking Greenbrier last week. But, coming off a big tournament at Bentonville, they might not have been mentally prepared.

"Greenbrier is a very good team," she said. "They came to play and executed their game plan very well. (But) coming off of a successful tournament in Bentonville, we did not approach the match mentally focused and prepared like we needed to."

The Lady Bulldogs (7-5, 1-1) spent Friday and Monday looking over ways to be prepared — from practice routines to video advantages.

"We have re-evaluated some mental aspects of our practices and pre-game routine," Golden said. "We also will continue to analyze our game footage and stats and continue to work on those skills that need quality reps."

Northside

Record: (6-4, 3-0)

This Week: Today vs. Conway; Thursday at NLR

The Lady Bears' dramatic five-set win last Thursday at Mount St. Mary enabled Northside to be in sole possession of first place in the 6A-Central.

At the moment, the Lady Bears have a one-game lead on Southside, Mount St. Mary, Conway and North Little Rock. The Lady Bears go to NLR on Thursday.

Northside has a chance to further solidify that standing today in a showdown at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse against Conway, the defending 6A state champions.

The Lady Bears moved to 3-0 in the conference after surviving a test at Mount St. Mary, 22-25, 28-26, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12. Dynasty Andrews' kill to cap the fifth set ended the grueling match in Northside's favor.

Southside

Record: (7-4, 2-1)

This Week: Today at Bryant; Thursday vs. MSM

The Mavericks make their longest road trip of the fall today when they head for Bryant (4-6, 0-3). The Mavs host Mount St. Mary on Thursday.

"Every week feels like a big week this year; you know you're going to get your opponent's best effort," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "We're happy to get our two longest road trips out of the way early this year. Our practices have really seemed to pick up some steam lately, which is exactly what you hope to see at this point in the year.

"The girls are focused and ready to get back on the court."

Despite missing two games early, junior Avery Fitzgerald leads Southside with 103 kills (four per set). Aleigha Johnson and Bailey Vegan have 59 and 54, respectively.

"I think the girls have done a really nice job competing for every point," Throneberry said. "There have been a few games where we have trailed right up to the very end, and they've found a way to push through and win. I'd like to see us continue to push ourselves on both sides of the ball and continue picking up steam."

Van Buren

Record: (5-5, 1-2)

This Week: Today at Heritage; Thursday vs. Har-Ber

Van Buren coach Brent Reeves believes his team is close to "getting over the hump."

"We are playing hard," he said. "This is a big week again, as we have two conference games with Heritage Tuesday there and Har Ber at home Thursday."

Reeves said he's tweaked his lineup a bit.

"We have made a few changes, with one being more hitting options on the front row," he said. "I really do appreciate these girls. As soon as I suggested some changes, they jumped onboard with one saying if it will help the team I am all in.

"It is really enjoyable to coach these girls."

Hackett

Record: (11-2-1)

This Week: Monday at Waldron; Today vs. NACA; Thursday vs. Alpena

The beat goes on for the Hackett Lady Hornets. And for coach Bridget Freeman, it's not necessarily one player who is carrying the team.

"Since these kids were seventh-graders and started the sport, they've just been enthusiastic, just lots of energy, they just play with high emotions and they support each other," Freeman said following last week's win over Lavaca. "I think my favorite thing is they don't care who the kill leader is, they don't care who the ace leader is, they are extremely in it for the team and truly in it for each other."

Junior Rain Vaughn leads Hackett (11-2-1) with 80 kills (2.2 per set). Madeline Freeman has 60 aces.

The Hornets host Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy today.

Booneville

Record: (5-5-3, 2-2)

This Week: Monday vs. Paris; Thursday vs. West Fork

Despite missing four starters, Booneville pulled together for a four-set victory.

Regular starters Brooklyn Zarlingo (nine kills, 25 digs and five blocks), Hayley Lunsford (seven kills) and Katelynn Spain (29 digs and aces) did as expected.

But reserves Jessica Cauthon had five kills and Abby O’Bar contributed six blocks. Emily Nelson and Raven McCubbin had three aces each. Nelson also got 12 digs.

Charleston

Record: (7-1, 4-1)

This Week: Monday at Lavaca; Thursday vs. Mansfield

The Lady Tigers defeated West Fork on Thursday, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13, to remain a game off the pace in conference play.

Jadyn Womack finished with 14 kills and five aces to pace the winners (7-1, 4-1). Khiley Frederick had eight kills and four aces, and Gracie Koch added four kills and a pair of aces. Sidney Kaempfe and Tristen Jones had two kills each.

The Lady Tigers host against Mansfield on Thursday.

Lavaca

Record: (6-2, 4-1)

This Week: Monday vs. Charleston; Tuesday vs. Decatur; Thursday vs. Mulberry

The Golden Arrows have a busy week, beginning with Monday's nonconference match with Charleston.

They'll host Decatur today and welcome Mulberry on Thursday.

The team dropped their first conference match to Hackett last week, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24.

Anna Todaro ended up with 20 kills, 13 of those coming in the final set. Jessica Flanagan added five kills as well.

Mansfield

Record: (8-6, 2-2)

This Week: Today at West Fork; Thursday at Charleston

The Lady Tigers dropped a hard-fought decision to Paris last week. They'll hit the road for West Fork and Charleston.

Junior Brooke Wright is enjoying a nice season. She had 10 kills in last week's loss to Paris and leads the team with 3.3 kills per set (124 overall). Sophomore Sadie Roberts is averaging 1.8 kills per set.

Senior Vanessa Noblitt has served 25 aces, and Roberts and Wright have combined for 62 blocks.

Paris

Record: (11-0, 4-0)

This Week: Monday vs. Booneville; Thursday at Lincoln

The Paris Lady Eagles continue to add to their monster decade. The three-time defending 3A state champs beat Mansfield last week to climb to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Paris has won 61 straight conference matches dating back to Sept. 17, 2015.

The Lady Eagles wrap up the week with a Thursday road trip to Lincoln.