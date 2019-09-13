The Springdale Bulldogs turned a dominating third quarter into a 28-13 against the Alma Airedales on Friday night at Citizens Bank Field.

Alma (0-2) will concluded nonconference play with a trip to Russellville next week.

Springdale (2-1) finished nonconference play with the victory.

The Bulldogs took advantage of a mistake by Alma’s special teams late in the first half to take the lead and then took control in the third quarter.

With Alma leading 13-7, Alma’s defense forced Springdale to punt near the end of the first half.

Alma fumbled the punt, and Springdale’s Chase Jones recovered at Alma’s 8. On the next play, Conner Hutchins hit Ladarius Wonsley in the left back corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half. Jesus Oropeza added the second of his four extra points, and Springdale had a 14-13 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs then dominated the second half, holding possession for almost the entire third quarter.

Springdale took the opening kickoff of the final half and took 10 plays to go 72 yards before Hutchins scored around the left end from three yards out for a 21-13 lead with 8:03 left in the quarter.

The Bulldogs converted two third downs on the drive.

After forcing Alma to punt after three plays netted just two yards, Springdale went to work again.

The Bulldogs took up the remainder of the third quarter before Hutchins his Juan Martinez for a 16-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the last quarter for a 28-13 lead.

Springdale converted three third downs on the drive, all three on completions by Hutchins.

Springdale stopped Alma on fourth down on the Airedales’ final two possessions to hold on.

Alma led, 6-0, on Ben Henley’s 8-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left in the first quarter. A low snap forced a failed two-point pass.

Springdale answered Alma’s drive with a 78-yard drive to take a 7-6 lead on Hutchins’ 10-pass to Wonsley with 9:16 left in the half.

Alma took the lead back later in the second quarter.

After forcing Springdale to punt, Springdale interfered with a fair catch, and Alma set up at Springdale’s 29. Landon Blair immediately hit Bobby Winfrey for a 29-yard touchdown strike for the 14-13 lead.

SPRINGDALE 28, ALMA 13

SUMMARY — Springdale finished nonconference play with a road win over the Airedales and a 2-1 mark.

KEY PLAY — Alma fumbled a punt near the end of the first half, and Springdale scored immediately to take a 14-13 lead at the half.

STAT — Springdale ran 22 plays for 130 yards in the third quarter while Alma ran just three plays for two yards in the quarter.

SPRINGDALE 28, ALMA 13

Springdale 0 14 7 7 - 28

Alma 6 7 0 0 - 13

First quarter

Alma – Henley 8 run (pass failed), 2:18

Second quarter

Spr – Wonsley 10 pass from Hutchins (Oropeza kick), 9:16

Alma – Winfrey 29 pass from Blair (Martin kick), 5:09

Spr – Wonsley 8 pass from Hutchins (Oropeza kick), :30

Third quarter

Spr – Hutchins 3 run (Oropeza kick), 8:03

Fourth quarter

Spr – Martinez 16 pass from Hutchins (Oropeza kick), 11:50