GREENLAND -- Malachi West carried the load for Mountainburg, but fumbles and an athletic Greenland squad handed the northern Crawford County team a 47-14 loss on Friday night at Johnathan Ramey Memorial Stadium.

The Dragons had five fumbles (none lost), but the miscues ended a couple of potential scoring drives.

West led the game with 167 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

The Dragons (1-2) played it closer this week and gave up three touchdowns in the first half. Mountainburg's Malachi West, who started as the quarterback, punched in Mountainburg's first TD of the night on a 5-yard keeper to make it 14-7 with 8:16 remaining in the half.

Mountainburg recovered a Pirate fumble less than a minute later, but couldn't advance the ball. Greenland pushed the Dragons to a three-and-out and a Mountainburg punt. The ball rolled to the Pirate 25.

Greenland put together a 14-play drive and capped it with another Wilson touchdown pass to go up 21-7 at the half.

The Dragons began the second half with a seven-play drive punched in by West from three yards out. Mountainburg was back in the thick of it 21-14 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.

The Pirates answered back with back-to-back touchdowns with less than a minute off the game clock to make it 34-14 at the 6:31 mark.

The Dragons marched to the Pirate 1 on their next possession, but a pair of fumbles turned the ball over on downs. The Pirates needed 11 plays to cover 95 yards. Jett Dennis, who had 23 carries for 113 yards, crossed into the end zone from the 1.

Mountainburg will be without junior Ethan Gregory, who is out for the rest of the year, including basketball. The Dragons have the next two weeks off before resuming varsity play on Oct. 4 hosting Lavaca for their first home game of the season.

The Dragons defeat Lavaca 35-0 in a nonconference contest to start the 2019 season.





Greenland 47, Mountainburg 14

SUMMARY -- The Dragon kept it within one TD, but Greenland scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to secure the nonconference win.

KEY PLAY -- Greenland recovered an onside kick and utilized the short field to score its second touchdown with 56 seconds of each other. The game went from 21-14 to 34-14.

STAT -- Mountainburg was hit with three 15-yard penalties within a short span. The Dragons overcame one on offense, had one on special teams and one on defense. The other two helped Greenland gain good field position and recover an onside kick.

Greenland 21, Mountainburg 14

Mountainburg 0 7 7 0 -- 7

Greenland 7 14 13 6 -- 40

First Quarter

Gre - Bryant 36 pass from Wilson, Rush kick, 11:24.

Second Quarter

Gre - Gobel 26 pass from Wilson, Rush kick, 10:27.

Mou - West 5 run, Coughran kick, 8:16.

Gre - Gobel 29 pass from Wilson, Rush kick, 0:49.

Third Quarter

Mou - West 3 run, Coughran kick, 9:19.

Gre - Wilson 41 run, Rush kick, 7:27.

Gre - Dennis 12 run, kick failed, 6:31.

Fourth Quarter

Gre - Dennis 1 run, kick failed, 7:34.

Gre - Bush 40 run, Rush kick, 2:28.