CEDARVILLE -- Coach Max Washausen really wanted to be able to beat Mountainburg.

Darryl Kattich powered the Pirates' sails scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter and amassed 148 yards as Cedarville defeated Mountainburg for the first time in four years with a score of 46-0 on Friday night at Glen Wisely Field.

It was the largest margin of victory for Cedarville since the Pirates won 51-6 back in 2013.

"I knew we were good, but I didn't think we were 46-0 good," said Washausen, who picked up his first victory against the Dragons. "This team is out to prove people wrong. We were physical and we have two good backs. Kattich isn't going to be a secret much longer."

The Pirates had 311 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 426.

Kattich scored on runs of 5, 54 and 46. He also caught a 12-yard pass from Calloway Henslee for another touchdown.

Kelin Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 88 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 3 and 34 yards.

Caleb Dickens hit Caleb Franklin for a 26-yard TD strike. The Pirates were facing a fourth and 22 from the 26. Franklin caught the short pass, broke a few tackles and scrambled for the final TD of the night.

The Pirates (2-0) travel to Bigelow for the final nonconference game of the season.

Defensively, the Pirates held Mountainburg to 62 yards, six first downs and recovered two fumbles. The offense was able to convert both of those fumbles into points.

Cedarville has given up just 14 points in the last two games.

"We're just better this year as a team, all-around," Washausen said.

Bruce Turney secured the first fumble on the Pirate 33 and Henslee recovered the fumble two drives later at the Pirate 31. The Dragons never got any closer than the 31 for the duration of the game.

Mountainburg was without starting quarterback Ethan Jones, who was still nursing an injury from last week's Lavaca game. He was used sparingly and it kept the Dragons from gaining any momentum during the contest.