The Pirates picked up their second win of the season as Cedarville defeated Mountainburg 22-2 Thursday night.

Alma opened the season with a win at Gravette and turnovers doomed the Pointers.

Cedarville’s Hayden Morton had 100 yards in the first quarter and finished the game with 157 yards and two touchdowns. Morton broke free on a 59-yard touchdown run in the opening drive of the contest and Levi Johnson added the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

Cedarville (2-0) finished the game with 288 yards of offense with 246 on the ground.

Morton’s second touchdown came with 0:09 remaining in the first half to make it 14-0 at the break.

Colton Arnold capped an eight-play drive in the fourth quarter and ran in the two-point conversion for the final margin.

The Dragons lone score came after a 15-yard penalty assessed against the Pirates to put the visiting team on their own 9. Johnson took the snap and went into the end zone. He slipped and tried to brace himself with the hand holding the ball.

Both teams had long drives which did not provide a score for either team. The Dragons had an opportunity to cut Cedarville’s lead in half to start the third quarter with its 13-play drive which stalled out on the Cedarville 37. The drive was marred by a penalty-riddled second down which bogged down the game. It took five tries to get out of the down as both teams traded penalties. Mountainburg took the heaviest loss starting at second-and-11 from the Cedarville 29 and finishing at second-and-21 at the 39.

The Dragons opted to punt on fourth down and pinned the Pirates on their own 4-yard line. Four plays later, Moutainburg nabbed the safety.

The Pirates had a 14-play drive in the first half, but the Dragons were able to stop Cedarville. Johnson hit Jace Baker for an 11-yard strike to the Dragon 5, but the Pirates couldn’t get any closer than the 2-yard line.

Cedarville hosts Bigelow on Sept. 12 while the Dragons host Greenland.

• Alma opened the season at Gravette with a 14-0 win.

Derek Hatcher threw two touchdown passes for both scores and finished the game 4 of 6 for 67 yards. Brady Noyes caught the first pass of the night for 16-yard TD strike. Ian Rhodes hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Noyes also finished with a team-leading 65 yards on 10 carries. Alma had 192 yards for the game.

Morrilton travels to Alma for another nonconference game on Sept. 12.

• Van Buren dropped its second game of the season with a 32-12 loss to Heritage at Citizens Bank Stadium at Blakemore Field on Tuesday. The Pointers had over 300 yards of offense but suffered four turnovers in the contest.

The Pointers host Greenbrier in the final nonconference game of the season.