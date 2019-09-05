MANSFIELD — Layton Howard believes he's one of the fastest players on his team.



With 4.4 speed in the open 40, Howard has next-level speed anytime he steps on the football field.



That's especially true on Friday nights, when Howard peers over his shoulder and finds opposing defensive backs nipping at his heels.



"Me and Jaicy (Griffin) have always been faster than everyone else, and it's always been real close" Howard said. "We raced quite a bit when we were younger, but throughout high school we've been timed at combines and team camp."



Howard took his speed to the next level in last week's win over Hackett, hauling in seven passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He also snagged an interception.



Mansfield (1-0) travels to Waldron on Friday.



"I thought it was a great game," Howard said. "I'm not trying to get a big head, but I feel like I performed well."



As for that speed within? A corn dog shy of six-feet tall, Howard — who can dunk a basketball — knows how to use long legs.



So does Griffin.



Howard contends Griffin also runs a 4.4, though the duo have no plans to settle the score with an old-fashioned foot race.



Winning football games? That's a different story.



The threesome, who accounted for 20 touchdowns and 123 receptions for 1,852 receiving yards in 2018, have zero animosity toward one another.



For now, Howard's one up on the others. Coming off his monster week last Thursday, Howard doubts he'll garner one-on-one coverages this Friday against Waldron.



"They'll probably double me next week, and it'll be different," Howard said. "We have fun with it; we have competitions in practice. But when it comes down to it, it's all about getting the team win."



The senior-heavy Tigers have a special class most people have had their eyes on since grade school.



Howard and Griffin, soft-spoken quarterback Ethan Stovall and fellow speedster Tyler Holmes have the type of chemistry coaches dream about.



First-year coach Tim Cothran, in fact, says the foursome often finish each other's sentences.



"We grew up together, the same group of guys," Howard said. "We lost a few here and there, but for the most part it's the same guys. The chemistry is unreal."



Howard says he longed to play football before he was out of the second grade.



"Before i was old enough of play, I always dreamed about what it would be like to play," Howard said. "Then finally getting there and makingi it happen, it's great.



"It's what I've hoped for since I was little."



Family affair



Howard's family has deep roots, though his older sibling, half-brother Austin Howard, graduated from Alma High School.



Mom Kandis is a Mansfield grad; dad Chuck is a Greenwood alum.



Cousin Rylea Weaver, a 2018 graduate, was a star volleyball and softball player at Mansfield.



The touchdown leader of the family, however, belongs to the kid in the Tigers' No. 1 jersey.



"I've always been pretty good at it (football)," Layton Howard. "I love the sport. I've always watched it; I love the game. It's every little boys dream.



Same system



Howard said the Tigers didn't miss a beat following the sudden departure of Craig Bentley.



The former Mansfield coach resigned in early summer to return to his alma mater in Mena.



"(The) hange of coach not a big deal," Howard said. "Coach Cothran has the same mentality, so it's all pretty much the same. We lost a great coach, don't get me wrong.



"But it's the same group of guys on the field."



Keeping focus



Howard, who has evolved as a football and basketball player, giving up baseball and track to concentrate on the former, said the Tigers have learned not to get too high or too low.



"We can't lose focus," he said. "We have to know we're know we're not the only school working. Other schools are working hard to get better. We take it week by week.



"We don't have another game on the schedule except the week we're on, and when the sun comes up the following Saturday morning, we'll worry about the next game."





