LAVACA -- Crawford County began the 2019 football season with a series of wins Friday night.

The Pointers snapped a two-game skid to Siloam Springs to win in Northwest Arkansas 35-21. The Pirates rolled past Johnson County Westside 50-14 and the Dragons' defense held fast to shut down Lavaca 35-0.



The Dragon defense made the stop it needed towards the end of the first half and shut out Golden Arrows.

The game is part of the nonconference schedule for both teams, even though they will face each other again in 2A-4 play later in the season.

Mountainburg travels to Cedarville, the 50-14 winner at Johnson County Westside, next week

The Golden Arrows had 72 yards in the first half. The squad was able to move the ball late in the second quarter and reached a first and goal from the Dragon 6.

Mountainburg's defense pushed Lavaca back 10 yards on the next two plays. Kaw-iga Brewer scrambled from the pocket and was able to recover most of the distance back on his nine-yard run.

After a Lavaca timeout with 24.7 seconds remaining, the Arrows lined up in a polecat, but Brewer was unable to connect with his receiver and the Arrows turned the ball over on downs.



Mountainburg scored on three of its five possessions of the first half.

Ethan Jones provided the biggest setup for the first half as he returned Lavaca's fourth punt of the game 49 yards to the Arrow 11. Two plays later Malachi West, who finished with a game-high 106 yards on nine carries, punched it in and the Dragons extended their lead 21-0 with 8:37 left in the first half.



Ethan Gregory had 50 yards on four totes and had the first TD of the season for the Dragons after he was chased from the pocket and ran it in from 10 yards out. Coughran added a 12-yard run early in the second quarter. West ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 10:55 remaining in the first half.

Mountainburg began the second half with a 51-yard touchdown run. The PAT bumbled on the snap. Coughran scooped it up and ran. He was able to make it to the outside and picked up the two-point conversion.

Both teams traded fumbles before Mountainburg recovered the ball on the Arrow 37. A penalty pushed the Dragons to the 50. Two plays later, Gregory bobbled the snap and as the Arrows closed in for the stop deep in the backfield, Gregory scrambled and found an opening for a 41-yard run to make it 35-0 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.