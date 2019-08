Southside's Avery Fitzgerald had 13 kills and nine digs in her 2019 debut Thursday as the Mavericks rallied to beat Fayetteville, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22, for its second victory of the season.

Sophomore Torree Tiffee added kills, and Aleigha Johnson had eight kills and five blocks in the victory.

Hannah Hogue finished with 32 assists and 14 digs. Teammate Kelsey Hamilton added 20 digs.

The Mavericks host Greenwood Tuesday.