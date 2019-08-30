CEDARVILLE — The Pirates opened the season with a big win at Glen Wisely Field.

Cedarville scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and limited Johnson County Westside to just 43 yards in the first half to rout Westside 52-0.

Westside had 14 plays on offense in the first half but suffered five fumbles (lost two) and three interceptions (all by Lane Hightower).

Conversely, the Pirates had 10 plays of offense in the first half with four possessions and scored on each one. The Cedarville defense also scored twice (in the first quarter) to help build a substantial lead.

Cedarville finished with 248 yards of offense on 13 plays (19 yards per play) and had another 148 yards in returns. Lane Hightower had one punt return for 34 yards and caught three interceptions and returned those for another 89 yards including one for a 60-yard touchdown. Luke Mallow scooped up a blocked punt and ran 25 yards for another score in the first quarter.

Lane Hightower completed his only pass to Levi Hightower a 23-yard strike in the end zone. Lane Hightower also had a two-point conversion run and threw a conversion pass to Matthew Holthusen.

When the dust settled in the first quarter, the Pirates were up 32-0.

In the second half, Colton Arnold had two touchdown runs of 34 and 52 yards and Knowlton Christian added an 89-yard touchdown run.

The Pirates travel Mountianburg next week for another nonconference game.