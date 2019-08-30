WALDRON — The Waldron Bulldogs have a familiar name plugged in at quarterback.

Same name, in fact, for the past five years.

Junior Braden Williams, a tough as nails kid who likes playing defense as much as offense, will take the reigns again this fall for coach Jonathan Bates' club.

His older brother, Trey, was the team's quarterback between 2015-17.

"He understands the offense," Bates said. "He has a 35-inch vertical (leap), he power-cleans 200 pounds, and he accounted for about 1,500 yards of offense last season. "

Williams and the Bulldogs open the season Sept. 6 against Mansfield.

"You can find positives and negatives with zero week," Bates said. "It depends how you look at it. With us being so spread out, the ones that missed time in the summer, or couldn't be here, it helps get a little extra (practice) time. We're fighting the battle just like everyone else."

Bates, who replaced Ricky May last summer, said the Bulldogs have but 32 kids on their roster.

But they have 48 in junior high.

"We have some younger kids coming," Bates said. "I've got a good mix of juniors, and we played nearly all those kids last year. We just happen to have a small sophomore class."

Waldron completed its first full off-season under Bates.

"It was good," he said. "I grew up in a small country town; you share athletes, and you expect to share athletes. You hold them accountable and not run them off and they'll be there."

He said the players responded.

"They all worked extremely hard," Bates said. "They knew it was going to be a rebuilding year. You just have to buckle down and work hard."

Junior Caden Fuller accounted for 512 yards as a sophomore, catching a team-high 11 passes for 309 yards and rushing for 2003 yards (4.7 yards per carry).

Williams led the team with 519 yards rushing.

Senior Justin Goodwin has gotten stronger, Bates said. "He's really changed his body," he said.

Goodwin is a two-way starter at running back and cornerback.

Juniors Bryson Bailey, Ethan Slater, Rylee Shupert, Kennedy Rice and Joey Cardenas saw extensive playing time in 2018.

Bates also lauded senior Elijah Polan and sophomore Fernando Triana, both tight ends and linebackers.

Because of the team's speed, Bates plans to use more of a "spread wing-t" offensive approach.

"I feel like we have some kids that can run," he said. "If somebody's got a hot hand on Friday night, we'll give it to them."

The Bulldogs have less than a month to prepare for their 4A-4 opener with Elkins. No matter how you slice it, the conference has no weak links.

"One thing I learned in this conference, it's a downhill, smash-mouth league ... you better have your chin strap," Bates said.

The Bulldogs, following their opener with highly touted Mansfield, face Paris and Danville in nonconference play leading up to the team's Oct. 4 conference opener with Dardanelle.

"We don't want to get anybody hurt before we get into conference," Bates said. "We want to be competitive, too. We don't look more than a week ahead. You worry about yourself; you make sure you block and tackle."