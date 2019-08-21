FAYETTEVILLE — Today’s scrimmage looms as the last major hurdle as Arkansas coach Chad Morris ponders whether SMU graduate transfer Ben Hicks or Texas A&M graduate transfer Nick Starkel becomes the starting quarterback ahead of the Razorbacks' Aug. 31 season opener against Portland State.

Hicks, Morris’ 2016 and 2017 starting quarterback at SMU, and Starkel, apparently wielding the hotter hand during last Saturday’s scrimmage, were media available Tuesday evening after practice.

Starkel operated first-team every snap Tuesday but they’ve flip-flopped throughout the preseason drills with the first offense and second offense working on different practice fields so all can get more reps.

Morris said Hicks likely gets the first first-team snaps in today’s closed scrimmage but Starkel will get his first-team snaps, too.

“It will rotate back and forth,” Morris said, noting redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman K.J. Jefferson will get reps, too.

“I'm not naming one (the starter),” Morris said. “But I will tell you this — I'm looking for consistency again.”

Both quarterbacks were asked about the importance of today’s last major scrimmage as game week looms.

“I think every scrimmage is big,” Starkel said. “Especially for the quarterback position and just being able to feel what it’s like to be in a game almost, with them. The last scrimmage was a little different. A lot of first downs and didn’t really get a feel for how the offense could work when you get a drive going. But I think tomorrow is going to be a really good sense of how we can get our tempo going and everything.”

Hicks assessed much the same.

“I think it’s as big as any of them,” Hicks said. “You take one day at a time, get ready to practice and get the guys in the end zone. That’s the main thing we’re looking for, a guy that’s going to get us in the end zone and help us win games.”

Hicks, a January UA enrollee taking command of the team in spring practice while Starkel was finishing his Texas A&M degree, was asked if still feels in command of the team with the competition waging?

He does but split practice fields means split commands.

“Oh, yeah,” Hicks said. “I think we’re all pushing each other from that standpoint and making each other better as leaders. Being on split fields you are not getting to talk to everybody every single day like you were if you weren’t doing split fields. So everyone is taking command and had a leadership role.”

Both say all they can do is what they can do and then it’s up to Morris and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.

“We’ll see how that goes from the coaches,” Starkel said. “It’s their decision. It’s all going to play out. I believe that whatever happens, happens. It is what it is. It’s just the game of football. There’s always a quarterback competition unless you’re in the League and you’re like Tom Brady. Even then they’re still competing, but it’s just a little different.”

Hicks said, that’s up to coach Morris and coach Craddock. I feel like I’ve done my job and that’s what I’m trying to do every day at camp. Just do my job and take it one day at a time and see what happens when they make that decision.”

For the 20 minutes the media was allowed to view of Tuesday’s practice in shorts, including an opening period of full offense vs. defense, Starkel quarterbacked the first-team offense against the first defense.

Hicks quarterbacked the second-team offense against the second-team defense and redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones, who did complete a deep pass to freshman receiver Shamar Nash, quarterbacked the third offense vs. the the third defense.

Junior Rakeem Boyd, the Razorbacks’ leading rusher from 2018, operated first-team running back, backed by junior Chase Hayden with senior Devwah Whaley dressed out but appearing limited by injury.

With senior first-team left offensive tackle Colton Jackson of Conway practicing but under caution coming back just Monday from a foot injury, junior college transfer Myron Cunningham, also working Monday at right guard, did the team session at left tackle. True freshman Ricky Stromberg worked at right guard.

Junior Ty Clary practiced at center and sophomore Dalton Wagner at right tackle as they have throughout the preseason.

With senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (arthroscopic knee surgery two weeks ago) not due to practice until game week, fourth-year junior Grayson Gunter and second-year senior transfer Chase Harrell operated as first-team tight ends in conjunction with wide receivers Mike Woods, a sophomore, and true freshman Treylon Burks.

Freshman wideout Trey Knox, ill since Monday, did not practice.

The defensive first team included veteran ends Gabe Richardson and Dorian Gerald, senior tackles McTelvin “Sosa” Agim and T.J. Smith, linebackers Bumper Pool, weakside, and De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, the senior middle ‘backer and 2018 SEC leading tackler, and cornerbacks Jarques McClellion and Montaric “Buster” Brown, freshman nickel back Greg Brooks and safeties Kamren Curl and Joe Foucha in the secondary.

With the final major scrimmage of preseason scheduled today, Tuesday’s practice was lighter but still taxing with the 95-degree temperature while the the heat index approached 105.