The Fort Smith Sportsman had their season grind to a halt Sunday at the University of Central Arkansas.

Paragould scored four times in the seventh inning to rally for a 6-5 victory.

Gabe Fennell, working in relief of Landen Chaffin, suffered the loss.

The Sportsman (26-6) took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when hustling Landrey Wilkerson scored on a passed ball. Wilkerson and Sagely scored on errors in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-2.

Chaffin took the 5-2 lead in the seventh, but Paragould scored twice to cut the deficit to one, then had four straight hitters reach.