HOT SPRINGS — Oaklawn has become the first in Arkansas to offer sports wagering with the opening Monday of its newly remodeled Race & Sports Book in the north end of the casino.

The Race & Sports Book offers teller wagering as well as fast, user-friendly kiosks and is open seven days a week.

Fans can now place bets on their favorite teams and games across an array of sports ranging from NFL to NCAA to more international sports such as cricket and rugby.

There are also exciting features including in-game wagering, numerous proposition bets, parlays and future wagering all season long.

"We're excited to now be offering sports wagering," general manager Wayne Smith said. "It's a new level of entertainment for our guests."

Tellers are available 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while kiosks are available from open to close of the casino.

Six kiosks are located inside the Race & Sports Book, four are located just outside of Silks Bar and Grill, which has added TVs for sports viewing, one is in the High Limits area and one is located near the entrance, at the top of the escalator.

