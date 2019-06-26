SALLISAW — While there hasn't been a transition period in coaching unlike last year at this time, constant changes still abound within Sallisaw's football program.

There has been turnover on the coaching staff and renovations are in progress at the Black Diamonds' fieldhouse. Then outside the door of the locker room, one immediately sees the surface of Perry F. Lattimore Stadium.

But instead of the familiar sight of grass, there's a bunch of dirt, as the school is in the process of putting in an artificial surface.

On the practice field and weight room, however, it's a different story. The Black Diamonds have bought in this off-season under second-year coach Randon Lowe.

"It's great, it's everything you hoped it would be as far as going into year two," Lowe said. "Last year, I took the job late and we hit the ground running and we never really got there until the end of the year. ... Now we have the full off-season underneath us and a second summer and we're going to be a lot better football team than we were."

Despite a 3-7 finish in Lowe's debut season, the Black Diamonds gradually got better and even won two of their last three ballgames.

"We didn't figure out how to play until Week 6 or 7; we were playing a lot of kids that had never played football before, we were playing a lot of young kids, we had a sophomore quarterback," Lowe said. "It's not excuses, it's reality and it took us a while before we hit our strides late.

"When the season was over, the feeling around here was we wish we had more games because we were finally figuring it out. Which makes it exciting as far as what's in the future this year."

The sophomore quarterback Lowe was alluding to, Jaxon McTyre, returns for his junior season. McTyre played all 10 games last season and threw for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns, and was the Diamonds' second-leading rusher with 562 yards to go with four TDs.

"He's a highly intelligent kid, he's smart, he's tough, he's pretty talented, but the thing that I noticed when the season was over when evaluating what we were doing offensively, the one thing that kept coming to my attention was Jaxon running with the football," Lowe said. "He's highly impressive when he's carrying the football going vertical up the football field, and we're going to do a little more of that sort of stuff with him."

The Diamonds have some other returning components, such as senior Jace Nicholson, the team's leading receiver with 25 catches for 430 yards and seven TDs.

"He's gained 25 pounds of muscle in the weight room and we're going to play him at tailback some and receiver some," Lowe said of Nicholson, who also plays outside linebacker. "He's one of our leaders; he kind of took over the locker room and he's our guy."

Nicholson wasn't the only incoming senior getting stronger over the off-season. Caleb Bormann, a returning starter at cornerback, and Bryce Derrick, an offensive lineman and defensive end, also spent a lot of time adding muscle.

"Caleb's probably also gained 30 pounds of muscle; he's put in the work this off-season and he's changed the way he's played, he changed the way he carries himself, then Bryce Derrick," Lowe said. "Those three guys didn't play another sport, so they stayed over here in the weight room and just killed it."

Trenton Jones, a junior middle linebacker and a starting guard, is also back, having led the team in tackles last season with 71.

Then there have been the changes going on around Sallisaw's facilities. The new turf is expected to be put into place by Sallisaw's opening scrimmage on Aug. 23 involving other schools in Sequoyah County.

"I love (football on) turf. ... It shows that the community of Sallisaw and the boosters are ready to win, it shows the commitment of the community," Lowe said.

On the staff, long-time assistant Louis Walkingstick has retired and another assistant, Dakota Petree, recently left to go to Van Buren, where he will assist his brother, John Petree, the Pointers' wrestling coach.

Matt Hawkins, a former Black Diamond player and assistant, returns to Sallisaw as defensive coordinator after spending a stint at Hilldale. Richie Pratt, the long-time defensive coordinator at Roland, was hired to coach outside linebackers and will also coach track.

Lowe also brought aboard former Poteau assistant Matt Lamb, who will coach receivers.

There's another change Lowe wants to see happen: Having Sallisaw bounce back in 2019 after two consecutive sub-.500 seasons.

"Our kids have changed their bodies and their attitudes; we're just going to be a much improved football team and there's no reason why we can't win them all," Lowe said. "We've got to stay healthy, we know that, that's what everybody's got to do but we're going to darn sure win more than three.

"The number one thing we're going to have to do before August starts is we're going to have to change our habits a little bit more; have a little better feeling of the little things in our passing league. ... We're really understanding leverage, we're understanding what we're doing, but we're not necessarily perfect right now and we need to get there before August."