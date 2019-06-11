Tuesday night, our third annual River Valley Best of the Preps banquet takes place downtown at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

It's been a fun athletic year chronicling some great moments in this area, from Northside's girls and boys basketball teams winning state titles on the same day to the Paris Lady Eagles' volleyball squad winning their fourth straight state title, from Greenwood and Booneville winning state football titles to County Line taking state in boys golf.

And there were some great individual athletes to see, from Ryleigh Hardwicke to Sara Bershers, from Derrick Wise to River Simon, from Jalei Oglesby to Tylor Perry, from Mariah Hamilton to Clay Cross.

We've also put in a lot of work and preparation hoping that this year's event, with Olympic gold-medal gymnast Gabby Douglas serving as the guest speaker, is bigger and better than the last two Best of the Preps banquets were. And we thought the previous two banquets personally went splendidly.

But while we're hoping for a fun and festive atmosphere Tuesday evening, at the same time, it's being tempered by what's been happening a few blocks from the Convention Center and other surrounding areas.

Let's face it, last month was one of the roughest in the history of Fort Smith when it comes to the weather. We've been hit hard by tornadoes and storms, and on top of that, record flooding damaged many homes and businesses, and it also forced many of the bridges coming into town to close for several days.

No doubt, we're certainly thinking of those affected by the flooding as well as the recent storms and we will continue to do so as things here in the River Valley start getting back to normal.

Originally, the Best of the Preps Banquet had been scheduled to take place a couple of weeks ago. But the decision was made to postpone it to June because several people, even those we will be honoring, have been affected by the flooding one way or another, along with the closure of several roads and bridges.

And to be honest, it was the right move to postpone the banquet.

Thankfully, floodwaters have been receding, bridges have reopened and we've gotten a break from the weather, not just from rain but also from heat and humidity. So it should be a pleasant night, inside the banquet venue and outside of it.

We're ready to give you guys and gals a great show Tuesday evening.

But at the same time, what we — and I include my colleague Kevin Taylor and the many other Times Record staffers who will also be on hand for tonight's event — intend to do is to give those who can be able to come tonight a chance to take their minds off of what is going on at the moment and what had taken place these past few weeks.

We want those coming to be entertained. We want those coming to have a fantastic time. We want those coming to celebrate the achievements of a stellar group of student-athletes as well as recognize several individual and team state championships.

In addition, we are also very grateful that Gabby Douglas is still able to come to help honor these outstanding student-athletes. She was very understanding of the situation, and was able to accommodate her schedule to still come here and take part in the festivities.

While we certainly don't want to lose sight of what has been happening these last few weeks in Fort Smith and the River Valley, we want to do what we can Tuesday night to provide a respite if you will from the weather-related issues that have gripped our region.

And we also hope that those of you who plan to come share those same sentiments.

On that note, let's all do our part to make it a tremendous night for those teams, athletes and coaches we will be recognizing Tuesday evening in downtown Fort Smith. Let's have another splendid event.