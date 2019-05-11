Southside coach Devonte Britt saw something in Colton McBride last August that made him do a double take.

The 6-foot-4 Maverick senior, who finished the season with 36 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns, worked his way into the starting lineup.

McBride's frame intrigued Britt.

"I asked him if he played basketball, too," said Britt, a first-year assistant who's fit in nicely on coach Jeff Williams' football staff.

"He's naturally a smooth, fluid athlete," Britt said. "He kind of has the look of a guy that could be good at multiple things. Obviously, he's 6-4, too, so that doesn't hurt."

McBride, who had moved over to Southside from Arkoma in the summer before his junior year, was certainly no stranger to playing three sports in high school — something he was able to do as a ninth-grader at Arkoma.

To accomplish the feat in the largest classification in Arkansas, though, was asking a lot. McBride would have to put in extra time in the gym, and on those cold January mornings, when his classmates were sleeping in their warm beds, he was getting an early morning round of batting practice.

"It's a grind, but you've got to love it, though," McBride said. "It's tough, but it's my senior year, and I have no regrets. One of my coaches convinced me to do all three. He said, 'You don't want to think about not doing all three 10 or 15 years from now.' I asked coach (Weston) Burgess if I could do it, and he said as long as I'm getting in some extra cuts, it should be all right."

Monday, as McBride took his spot at third base in the Mavericks' 2019 baseball finale, the 6-foot-4 kid with a deep southern drawl was doing something only the likes of Barry Lunney Jr. had accomplished before him.

"A lot of good athletes have come through Southside; it feels good to be able to start in all three," McBride said. "I don't know if anybody's ever done it, but I thought it would be pretty neat."

"I wanted to talk to him about some of the positives and plant it in his head," Britt said. "After that, it was up to him," Britt said. "I'm sure playing three sports he gets tired and wants a break. But when you're an athlete you just keep going.

"That's really a testament to him. He never missed practice and he did a great job in all three sports."

A native of Sylvan Hills, Britt was a three-sport athlete for the Bears in football, track and baseball.

"I was a multiple-sport athlete when I was in high school, and I think it was beneficial to me. I thought I could relate that to him," Britt said. "I told him, 'Look man, you only get one high school career, and nothing after this is promised.' My mindset is, while you're here, take advantage of those opportunities. I told him, you don't want to be my age and look back and wish you had played everything."

McBride didn't just work his way into the Mavericks' starting lineup — he parlayed it into a chance to play at the next level.

The right-handed hitter will play baseball next spring at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

"Baseball's always been my No. 1 sport," McBride said. "Football was fun, too. Basketball, I played basketball for 15 years before I quit for a couple of years, and after I moved from Arkoma I thought it would be fun to see what happened, and I had a good time."

McBride closed out his high school career this week by going 2-for-4 in his final high school athletic event.

"Last year, coming from a small school like Arkoma, you don't see near the good pitching that you do here," McBride said. "What I saw once or twice there, I see every game here. You see guys going to college somewhere. It's definitely getting me ready for college."