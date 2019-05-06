Kayleigh Evans will have about a couple of weeks to enjoy her summer vacation before she’s back to work.

Evans signed an NCAA letter of intent to join the Drury University during a ceremony on May 1 at Clair Bates Arena.

“The campus is gorgeous. The professors like to help,” said Evans. “It’s a great team with great leaders and place to go home too.”

Evans heads to campus on June 2 for about a month before she returns before school begins in August.

“It almost seems surreal, but it’s exciting at the same time,” said Evans. “I’ve been wanting to play at the college level for a long time and this will help me get an education.”

Evans plans on studying criminology with the hopes of becoming a detective.

Evans was part of the Lady Pointers reaching the playoffs the past three seasons. During her senior season, Evans averaged nine points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game.

“Kayleigh has been a big part of this program the past three years and has been a huge impact as well. She has set the bar a little higher,” said Van Buren coach Chris Bryant. “She’s a good teammate and we’re very excited for her to have this opportunity.”

Drury is located in Springfield, Mo., and the team reached the Division II semifinals this past season.