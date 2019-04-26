The Roland Rangers posted a two-game sweep in their 4A bi-district playoff series at Sequoyah-Claremore.

Roland jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning of the opener en route to a 13-3 win. Then in the second game, the Rangers had a five-run second and a six-run fifth as they got the sweep, prevailing 13-11.

With the two wins, Roland (12-11) will advance to next week's 4A regional round, at a site yet to be determined.

In the first game, Cole Davis went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Eli Dalton was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Seth Weatherford was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher, going all seven innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits, striking out one batter.

Then in the second game, Weatherford homered as well as Jaxon Wiggins. Weatherford drove in four runs and Wiggins had two RBIs as both had two hits apiece.

Davis and Paxton Pitts each had two hits and two RBIs as well.

Wiggins was the winning pitcher, going two innings and striking out five.