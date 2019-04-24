Magazine sent its track squads to Heber Springs for its Last Chance Relays Friday.

The Lady Rattlers totalled 28 points led by a pair of second place finishes from Hannah Smith in the 100-meter hurdles (17.48) and Tannea Thomas in the shot put (32’ 8”).

Hannah Green was fourth in the pole vault at 8’ 6”.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Taryn Leslie, Lauren Littleton, Green and Kelsey Krigbaum was sixth at 57.83.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Michal-Ann Dobson, Lauren Ryan, Carlee Parrish and Marina Serna took seventh at 12:20.51.

Claire Curtis was eighth in the discus at 87’ 4” and Leslie was eighth in the triple jump at 30’ 5.5”.

The Rattlers scored 13 points in the meet including a top performance by Jesse Witt, who’s 40’ 2.5” triple jump placed third in the meet.

Caleb Hyatt tossed the discus 113’ 9” to place sixth and he was also just out of the scoring, placing ninth in the shot put.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Tatum Scott, Witt, Jacob Hall and Joseph Posey ran a 9:39.11 for seventh place.

Levi Wrigth’s 11:54.02 3200-meter run placed eighth and he was also 10th in the 1600-meter run. Also placing eight was Kadon Trejo in the triple jump at 37’ 11.5”.

Placing ninth Xeng Yang was just out of the scoring in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.