FAYETTEVILLE — For what Mike Anderson did for Arkansas restoring integrity and competitiveness after the nine year abyss post Nolan Richardson should make St. John’s University every Razorbacks’ fan second-favorite basketball team.

The 17-years Richardson Arkansas assistant without a losing head coaching season whether piloting the Razorbacks the last eight years and head coaching Alabama-Birmingham and Missouri the preceding nine years, was fired March 26 by second-year Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek.

The St. John’s Red Storm of Queens, New York, and the prestigious Big East Conference hired Anderson last week replacing resigned St. John’s legend Chris Mullin, St. John’s greatest player and All-NBA great who played on the 1992 U.S. OIympic Dream Team.

Considering how Anderson transformed downtrodden Alabama-Birmingham and Missouri programs, and improved Arkansas, though not to the spectacular on court success he achieved at UAB and Mizzou, the Red Storm will rise again.

And a 21-13 first-round NCAA Tournament qualifier, St. John’s certainly isn’t down and out now.

New York will be a culture shock for Anderson who grew up in Alabama, played for Richardson at Tulsa then did all his college coaching at Tulsa, Arkansas, Birmingham and Missouri, but knowing how Mike and wife Marcheita fit so well into the Fayetteville community they’ll end up welcomed in the Big Apple.

And given the fits that Anderson’s Razorbacks with their pressing defense gave Big East member Providence in Arkansas’ 84-72 NIT victory last month over the favored Friars in Providence, Rhode Island, his style could wreak havoc in a different league not prepared for it like SEC teams became year after year.

Arkansas should wish Mike well even as Razorbacks fans now rally behind new coach Eric Musselman.

It appears Musselman will retain an Arkansas legend, Scotty Thurman, from Anderson’s staff.

The benefits are obvious from Thurman’s link as the shooting star of Arkansas’ 1994 national championship team.

More importantly for Musselman, he’s the link to the players on hand whom Musselman re-recruits and those that Anderson had been recruiting and Musselman wants as well.

BASEBALL BOUNCE BACK

Saturday marked a huge comeback for Connor Noland, the Razorbacks freshman right-handed football quarterback/baseball pitcher.

Unable to retire anybody in the seven-run first inning of the 12-2 loss for his previous start the previous SEC weekend at Vanderbilt.

Noland pitched a magnificent 7.2 shutout innings against a .327 hitting Mississippi State team at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Saturday’s 10-2 victory, the Bulldogs scored a too little too late two runs off reliever Jacob Kostyshock in the ninth, completed Arkansas’ three-game SEC sweep off 5-3 and 12-5 Thursday and Friday victories over the nation’s then No. 2 team that occupied first place in the SEC West.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks, 30-10 overall, now rank best in the West at 12-6 in the SEC with Texas A&M, 11-6-1, second, and Mississippi State, 10-8, fallen to fourth also behind LSU, 11-7.

Starting Noland two innings last Tuesday just to put Vanderbilt behind him, Van Horn had told Noland he would be in the bullpen for the Mississippi State series.

That changed when customary SEC weekend starter Cody Scroggins was scratched because of shoulder soreness also idling Scroggins for this upcoming Friday through Sunday three-game SEC set with Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium.

“He took it like a man,” Van Horn said of Noland’s temporary demotion.

And he obviously responded to the starting challenge.

“I’ve said all along that he’s mature for being a freshman college,” Van Horn said including Noland’s handling of playing two sports. “His mental makeup is advanced over some kids his age — maybe a lot — that we coach. It’s one reason why liked him right when he got in here. We felt like he’d have a chance to pitch on the weekend, because of the mental part of it. Physically, he’s already there. You did see the mature part of him come out this whole week leading up today, and he got rewarded for it.”

The Razorbacks’ homestand at Baum-Walker continues hosting Northeastern (Louisiana) State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday then returning to SEC play against the Tennessee Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Friday 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. (on the SEC Network) Sunday.