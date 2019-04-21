Michael Meador is coming home.

Well, he'll at least be in the same area code.

The former Charleston football standout is replacing Lonnie Hester as the head coach of the Hackett Hornets.

A 2010 Charleston graduate, Meador played college football at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State.

He comes to Hackett following work as Clay Totty's assistant at Rison.

"It's pretty exciting," Meador said. "Just to get to closer to home and become a head coach; not everybody gets to that opportunity."

Meador is excited about meeting his players and participating in spring practice.

Playing for Doug Loughridge, then coaching with Totty, Meador has been around some good coaches.

"I've been blessed at every level to be with some great coaches, both playing and coaching," Meador said. "Pretty much all the coaches I've seen take care of all the little details. As a player, you don't always realize that. I plan on incorporating that at Hackett."

The Hornets enjoyed a nice run under Hester. The team won 34 games between 2014-17, before slumping to 4-6 last season — three of those losses by a touchdown or less.

Hackett will open the Meador era in late August against Mansfield.

"I'm familiar with those teams, but it's been about 10 years," Meador said. "Hector is pretty good and Mountainburg is pretty good. I think we'll have some good challenges."

Hackett lost to Hector last season 48-42 and Mountainburg beat the Hornets 48-12.

It's been a good decade for Hackett. The program is 70-33.

"That's what makes me excited," Meador said. "They've been successful in the past; I'm hoping to continue that tradition. I'll be on campus for spring practice; I can't wait to be in the building."

After leaving Charleston, Meador spent the next 18 months in Conway before transferring to Henderson State.

At Rison, Meador worked with the backs and receivers. He was also the special teams coordinator.