The Arkansas Activities Association, in conjunction with the Arkansas High School Coaches Association, announced the 2019 basketball all-star game coaches Tuesday.

Locally, Conway girls basketball coach Ashley Hutchcraft was announced as an assistant coach for the East girls team.

She will be coaching alongside newly named Cabot girls basketball coach Jay Cook, who is the head coach of the East All-Stars.

While basketball, baseball, softball and soccer rosters as well as baseball, softball and soccer coaching staffs have yet to be announced, Hutchcraft joins several other Faulkner County representatives.

For football, Conway wide receiver Nick Richmond, Conway managers Parker Prock and Zaul Vences as well as Conway head coach Keith Fimple and assistant coach Greg Hughes were named to the East All-Stars.

Conway Christian quarterback Jacob Wood and Mayflowers’ Simmons twins, Keon and Deon, were named to the West All-Stars.

Conway volleyball player Karli Ferguson and volleyball coach Laura Crow also join the all-star week fresh off winning the 6A state volleyball champion.

All-star games will be played June 21 and 22 at the University of Central Arkansas campus.