Sydney Ward tossed a no-hitter and also hit a home run to help lead Paris to a 7-1 win at Lamar on Thursday.

Ward threw 79 pitches in her no-hitter, 63 of those going for strikes. The one run she allowed was unearned, and Ward walked two while striking out 12.

On offense, Ward was 2-for-3 with her home run and also drove in two runs.

Also for the Lady Eagles (14-5), Jadyn Hart was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Olivia Henderson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Hackett 10, JC Westside 2

The Lady Hornets built a 6-0 lead in the second en route to the win on their home field Thursday.

Shayla Foster and Madi Taylor both went 2-for-4 for Hackett (15-4). Foster drove in three runs, while Taylor doubled and drove in a run of her own.

Audrie Chaney gave up three hits in seven complete innings. She allowed no earned runs and struck out 11 batters.

Clarksville 19, Scranton 9

Dayven Pledger was the winning pitcher and also homered and drove in four runs in the Lady Panthers' win Thursday.

Pledger was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. She also struck out five batters in five innings.

Also for Clarksville (12-11), Deja Cook was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while Alysa Cummins drove in four runs and scored three times.

Mountainburg 13, Magazine 7

The Lady Dragons got the win on Wednesday as Desmond Bull was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs scored.

Also in the win, Gracie Farmer was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs, Annie Beasley was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Rylan Nelson was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Rylii Hammond was the winning pitcher, recording 11 strikeouts.