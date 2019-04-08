TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

• April 12 — Ben Geren Golf Course 9 hole Par 3 Tournament. Shotgun start 6 p.m. Silo course will be set up as all par 3's. $25 per person includes golf and cart. Limited to first 36 players. We will flight based on the number of people. Info (479) 646-5301

• April 13 — Greenwood High School Golf Team Booster 3 Person Scramble. Entry fee $150.00 per team-cart not included. Sign in before 9 a.m., shotgun start 9:30, Lunch will be provided during tournament Call (479) 996-4191 to get your team signed up.

• April 13 — Ben Geren "Swing into Spring" 4-person scramble. Shotgun start 8 a.m. $55 per person. Flighted based on the number of teams. Ladies Red Tees, 62 and older Gold Tees. Call the Pro Shop to sign up. (479) 646-5301.

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments

April 8 Ben Geren.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RACQUETBALL

May 17-19 — 17th Annual DuBoise Electric Racquetball Pro/Am Classic at World Class Fitness. Sign up deadline May 14. For info call Dann Schwinger (479) 462-2813.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

SOFTBALL

• The Ben Geren Softball Association will be accepting player and coach registrations until March 31. The BGSA office will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Games will start April 13. For more information contact (479) 646-9517 or visit www.bengerensoftball.com.

